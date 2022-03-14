The House of Chiefs has described the demise of the fourth republican president Rupiah Banda as heartbreaking despite knowing the disease he succumbed to.

House of Chiefs Chairperson, Senior Chief Luembe says the house mourns the ‘iconic leader who immensely contributed to the well-being of the chieftaincy across the country.

ZANIS reports that Senior Chief Luembe has described the late President as a down-to-earth man whose life was never characterized by dull moments.

He added that President Rupiah Banda was one of the Heads of State that treated traditional leadership with utmost respect.

‘We know he was sick for some time but the news of his death was very devastating and wished he could pull through but you know our wishes are not God’s,” he said.

The traditional leader said RB was a man of the people whose selfless service to the country does not need any form of research but that they are writings on the wall.

“He was a man of the people, it came to show when he was called upon to serve as vice president of the country. RB was a selfless leader who embraced everyone,” Senior Chief Luembe said.

The senior chief has implored the current leadership to learn something from the RB’s lifestyle by making sure they are not self-centered but put people first.

He urged that the country should mourn the fallen hero in a dignified manner that will befit the kind of life the late President left.

And Lamba-Lima Royal Council of Chiefs chairperson, Chief Nkambo said President Banda had a lot of respect to the traditional leadership.

Chief Nkambo described RB as a unifier who had a great sense of humour which helped to relief tension where there was turmoil.

“He made a lot of selfless contributions to the nation and his leadership quality is what Zambians should embrace,” he said.

Chief Nkambo said Zambians should learn from President Banda the spirit of magnanimity and forgiveness if the country is to develop.

Meanwhile, the Lunda Cultural Association of Zambia- LUCAZ has described the late fourth Republican President as a solid vessel of wisdom, and iconic pillar of democracy.

LUCAZ Chairperson, Anthony Samuhandu said RB was the kind of leader who loved his people all heatedly, thus accepting defeat in 2011 to PF to avoid plunging the country into chaos.

“Just like he fondly called himself as President for all Zambians, president Banda traveled to all parts of the country, including North Western province just to appreciate the challenges Zambians were going through,” Mr. Samuhandu said.

And Traditional leaders in Southern Province have joined the rest of the country to mourn the late former 4th President of Zambia Rupiah Banda who died on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Chieftainess Mwenda of the Basanje Tonga speaking people of Chikankata District, Chief Cooma and Chief Monze said Zambia has lost a gallant President who ruled the nation with dignity.

Chieftainess Mwenda said Zambians should mourn the late President with dignity while Chief Cooma said the late President Rupiah Banda will be remembered for his good works.

And Chief Monze said the late President Rupiah helped to liberate the nation from the colonial masters.

President Rupiah Banda died on Friday, March 11, 2022, aged 85 after a battle with Cancer.