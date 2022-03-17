Zambia coach Aljosa Asanovic is hoping the enthusiasm he has seen from Chipolopolo in training will reflect in Friday friendly against Iraq.

Iraq hosts Zambia in Baghdad in what will be only their second ever meeting since their 2-2 draw at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Friday night’s match will also be Asanovi’c debut international fixture since his appointment in mid-January.

“I am so happy to be here because it is going to be a good test for us,” Asanovic told FAZ Media in Baghdad on Thursday just 24 hours after the team arrived in the Fertile Crescent.

“Iraq is a good team but we have also prepared well for this game.

“From the reaction of my players in the last two training sessions I am really optimistic and we are ready for the game.”

Asanovic has taken a 20-member home-based team for the match with emphasis on the 2022 COSAFA CUP and the Algeria 2023 CHAN qualifiers.

However, only a handful of domestic call-ups will travel to Europe after the friendly to join their foreign-based counterparts summoned for two friendlies there.

Zambia will start their European tour on March 25 against Angola in Portugal and have a March 29 meeting against Guinea in Paris.

Meanwhile, one of the major highlights on the Baghdad leg will see Nkana striker Alex Ngonga return to the fold for the first time in over four years due to injury and form.

Ngonga is a shock call-up by Asanovic despite the eccentric strikers’ erratic form recently for Nkana where he remains the clubs top scorer this season on 9 goals.