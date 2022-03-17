Several African Heads of State and Government have paid tribute to the late fourth republican President Rupiah Banda at the state funeral in Lusaka today.

The Heads of State and Government have described the late Mr. Banda as a selfless man who fought to promote peace and unity not only in Zambia but the entire African region.

Former president of Botswana, Ian Khama, described the late Mr. Banda as a warm, kind, gentle and unifying person who gave wise counsel to those who needed it at the right time.

Lieutenant Gen Khama said, “He had a wonderful personality and was too nice to be a politician. Some politicians are good while some are bad. Rupiah Banda was a good man for Zambia”.

Former President of Malawi, Bakili Muluzi, said the late president Banda was an outstanding and humble president to many people, both locally and internationally.

Dr. Muluzi said the late president set an example to African leaders when he peacefully handed over power after being defeated by Michael Sata of the Patriotic Front in 2011.

“He was an asset not only to Zambia but the rest of Africa,” he said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the late Mr. Banda worked tirelessly in the liberation struggle for many African countries, including South Africa.

President Ramaphosa said this in a speech read on his behalf by South African Ambassador to Zambia Barbara Masekela.

And African Union Commission Chairperson Mahamat Faki Moussa said the late President Banda will be remembered for his contribution towards the election observer missions which he led and diligently served across the African continent.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by African Union Commissioner for Trade, Albert Muchanga.

Mr. Moussa said the late President Banda will be remembered as a patriot and national leader who contributed to peace and unity across the region.

And speaking on behalf of the President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development in that country, Eric Molale, said the late president Banda was a gallant man who fought for the emancipation of many countries from the apartheid regime.

President Masisi said the late Mr. Banda advocated and worked for the integration of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) grouping.

Speaking at the same event, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta described the late fourth republican president Mr. Banda as an exceptional servant who dedicated his life to the service of Zambia and the African continent at large.

He said this in a message delivered by Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, James Wainana.

“It was with profound sorrow that I learnt of the death of President Rupiah Banda. His death has robbed us of a gallant leader and patriot who upheld the highest level of professionality,” he said.

President Kenyatta said the late president advocated for peace, reconciliation and democracy.

He said Mr. Banda had vast experience as a diplomat and supported various peace initiatives in Africa.

The Kenyan President added that Zambia and Kenya continue to share strong bilateral relationships.

The late Mr. Banda died on 11th March 2022 and will be buried at the memorial Embassy Park in Lusaka tomorrow, 18th March 2022.

Meanwhile, -President of Namibia Hage Geingob and his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnagangwa, as well as other foreign dignitaries that attended the funeral of late fourth president Rupiah Banda in Lusaka today, have left Zambia for their various countries.

Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnagangwa was the first one to leave at exactly 15:10 hours and was seen off by Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba, Zimbabwe embassy staff and Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials.

President Mnangagwa has since urged upcoming politicians to emulate late fourth President Mr. Banda to serve the people with love and peace.

He said the late president Banda was an iconic leader who preached peace, love and unity for Zambia’s economic emancipation.

And Namibian President, Hage Geingob, was second to leave at exactly 15:25 hours and was followed by former president of Botswana Ian Khama at exactly 15:50 hours.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development in Botswana, Eric Molale, has also left.

Former president of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete and his wife Salma Kikwete, left Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at exactly 17:00hours and were seen off by Tanzania embassy staff and foreign affairs officials.

Former President of Mozambique, Joachim Chisano, will leave tomorrow while Malawi’s former President Bakili Muluzi will go back on Saturday.