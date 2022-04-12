9.5 C
Sports
Kaindu Admits Zanaco Must Dig Deep For A Top Four Finish

Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu says it won’t be easy for The Bankers to clinch top four finish in the FAZ Super Division.

Zanaco have 39 points, six away from the top four, after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against league leaders Red Arrows away at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

In a post-match interview, Kaindu told reporters in Lusaka that Zanaco have struggled of late because they have been using the same players in the league and the CAF Confederation Cup.

“It is going to be a bit tight looking at the way the programme (fixture) have been structure. I think from today we are not going to have a full week to rest,” Kaindu said.

“We have a game on Wednesday, we have a game on Saturday, we have another game on Wednesday we have another game on Saturday,” he said.

Zanaco have two games in hand.

“So we still have to revolve around the players that you saw today. We still have to plan and probably get closer to the teams that are in the top four brackets.”

Kaindu added:”It is not going to be easy but I think with proper conditioning with proper recovery excises we may probably come back and bounce back.”

Zanaco will on Wednesday face Kafue Celtic in a delayed Week 29 fixture at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka.

