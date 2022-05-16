The Kangwa brothers finished the season on a low while red cards were the highlight of the weekend.

=DR CONGO

TP Mazembe have been eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup at the semifinal stage after losing 4-1 away to RS Berkane in Morocco.

Defender Tandi Mwape was sent-off for a second bookable offend in the 64th minute while Kabaso Chongo played the full 90 minutes as Mazembe bowed out 4-2 on aggregate.

=TANZANIA

Midfielder Rally Bwalya played in Simba SC’s 4-1 home win over Pamba FC on Saturday.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-SuperSport: Striker Gamphani Lungu played the full 90 minutes in Saturdays 3-1 away loss at bottom placed Baroka.



-Sekhukhune United/Kaizer Chiefs: Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata was in goals for Sekhukhune United in Saturdays 1-0 home loss to Kaizer Chiefs.

Midfielder Roderick Kabwe was substituted in the 71st minute while striker Justin Shonga did not make the team.

Lazarus Kambole came on in the 79th minute for Chiefs.

=RUSSIA

Midfielder Klings Kangwa’s 25th minute equalizer in Arsenal Tula’s 2-1 away loss at UFA was not enough to save his side who have been demoted from the Russian Premiership with a match to spare.

He played the full 90 minutes after scoring his 4th goal of the season for the bottom placed side while his brother Evans was sent-off for a second booking in the 72nd minute after coming on in the first 22nd minute of the first half.

=DENMARK

Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the full 90 minutes for promotion pacesetters Horsens in Friday’s 3-3 home draw against third placed Helsingor.



=USA

Defender Aime Mabika remains on the sidelines after a two-week injury layoff and missed Inter Miami’s 2-2 home draw against DC United on Saturday.

=SCOTLAND

-Rangers-Striker Fashion Sakala one of several first team players rested in Saturdays 3-1 away dead-rubber win over Hearts ahead of Rangers UEFA Europa League final trip to Spain on May 18 where they face Eintracht Frankfurt in Sevilla.

-Raith Rovers: Defender Frankie Musonda is one of the Chipolopolo stars to take an early off-season break after fifth placed Raith Rovers wrapped-up their Scottish Championship campaign a week ago.

=ENGLAND

-Leicester City: Patson Daka came on in the 81st minute for two-goal hero Jamie Vardy in Leicester City’s 5-1 away win over Watford.

-Brighton: Enock Mwepu returned to training last week but remains sidelined to fully heal for next season following a groin injury he sustained a fortnight ago.