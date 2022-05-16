9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 16, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Bowman Lusambo is being persecuted-Ndola Catholic Priest

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Bowman Lusambo is being persecuted-Ndola Catholic Priest
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Catholic Church in Kabushi on the Copperbelt has urged area Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo not to despair but treat the “persecution” by the Law Enforcement Agencies as a passing phase.

Ndola’s Holy Cross Catholic Church Priest Rev. Fr. Kelvin Bwalya has since encouraged Mr. Lusambo to continue speaking for the people on developmental issues.

He described Mr. Lusambo as a blessing to the people of Kabushi Constituency as evidenced by his works in the area.

“Through the works you have done, a lot of people in this Constituency have testified that “Bowman Muntu, Mwaume pabaume,” he said.

“Your election as Member of Parliament brought joy to the people of Kabushi Constituency. It was a resounding victory, and if you were to ask the people whom they voted for they would just reply, Bulldozer!!”

Fr Bwalya was speaking on Sunday when Mr. Lusambo in the company of Ward Councillors attended Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Ndola.

He has however expressed concern that the constituents may be deprived of Mr. Lusambo’s leadership each time he will be attending court issues.

“We are just worried that what you are going through, may derail development for the people of Kabushi. The area might lag behind in terms of development because your time will be taken up by all what is transpiring,” he said.

And Mr. Lusambo has called for unity and trust in the Lord.

The Kabushi lawmaker said there is nothing too big or difficult for God.

“Do not worry if you see me arrested here and there, only God knows why this is happening,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lusambo has promised to ensure that the Constituency Development Fund(CDF) is prudently utilised.

He said there will be no space for people trying to derail development in his Constituency.

Mr. Lusambo said he will continue working with the Church and the community in ensuring that all deveoplelmt projects are effectively undertaken in Kabushi.

Previous articleMONDAY PRO HIT LIST: Red Cards and Relegation Woes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Bowman Lusambo is being persecuted-Ndola Catholic Priest

The Catholic Church in Kabushi on the Copperbelt has urged area Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo not to despair...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Retrenched workers react angrily to Minister’s statement to HH that all is well on the Copperbelt

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
Former Zambia Postal Services (ZAMPOST) workers retrenched in 2015 have reacted angrily to Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo's statement suggesting that all was well in...
Read more

Zambia recorded deteriorating economic prospects Last 10 years

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Elias Mubanga has noted that Zambia has huge potential for high economic growth due to its rich...
Read more

People in the province are pleased with the UPND Government, Matambo tells HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo told President Hakainde Hichilema that people in the province are pleased with the UPND Government. When welcoming President Hichilema to...
Read more

A Consortium of Three Unions call for forensic investigation of the KCM business Status

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
A consortium of three unions in the mining sector has proposed a forensic investigation of the business at Konkola Copper Mines to determine the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.