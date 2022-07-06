Muchinga Province based Youth Activist Bennacio Chishatama has reminded the UPND led New Dawn government not to disappoint the less privileged Zambians.

Mr. Chishatama said the New Dawn government should consider the plight of poor Zambians by uplifting their social advantage in society as it is known to be a party for the poor.

The Educationalist noted that the New Dawn government made many promises to the Zambians and citizens expect to see actualization of the promises made to them prior to the elections.

“The New Dawn government should consider the less privileged Zambians in order to uplift their social advantage in society as it is known to be a party for the poor. The government should ensure that it does not disappoint the poor but include them in social economic activities in order to improve their livelihoods. New Dawn government made a lot of promises to the Zambians and they expect to see actualization of the promises made to them, therefore government must concentrate on bettering the lives of the poor people, failure to support the poor would result in them remaining poorer and wallowing in abject poverty,” Mr. Chishatama said.

He added that currently many Zambians were struggling to meet basic needs that include food, shelter and clothes.

Mr. Chishatama further bemoaned high poverty levels in the country.

He said the less privileged Zambians are hopeful and confident that the Government will adequately address their welfare.

“Most Zambians are suffering in order to meet the basic needs necessary for a decent human life. Economic justice requires that each citizen has adequate resources to survive, to develop and thrive. It’s a strict duty of justice and truth not to allow fundamental needs to remain unsatisfied. Living conditions must be improved. The less privileged Zambians are hopeful and confident that the new dawn government will address their challenges and deliver to their expectations, they want to see justice, and fairness and humanity prevail,” Mr. Chishatama.