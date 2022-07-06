President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Livingstone for a one-day working visit.

President Hichilema arrived at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport at about 10:30hrs this morning.

The President was received by Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo, Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa, senior government and United Party for National Development (UPND) officials among others.

The Head of State is expected to officially open and deliver a keynote address at the Diaspora Conference.

The Diaspora Conference is a platform aimed at enhancing the role and potential of Zambia’s diaspora community in the national economic development agenda.