9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 24, 2022
type here...
Health
Updated:

Nalumango reiterates Zambia’s commitment to fight poor nutrition

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Health Nalumango reiterates Zambia’s commitment to fight poor nutrition
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Vice President, Mutale Nalumango, says government is committed to addressing issues of nutrition in order to achieve universal access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food.

This is in accordance with Sustainable Development Goal number two which aims at ending hunger and all forms of malnutrition by 2030.

Mrs Nalumango says government is working with various cooperating partners to ensure that issues of poor nutrition are addressed in the country.

She said this after a closed-door meeting with a group of cooperating partners, representatives for Ambassadors from Germany, United Kingdom (UK), United States of America and Sweden held at her office in Lusaka today.

Mrs Nalumango said the government is working with its partners in the field of nutrition to improve human and social development which lie under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) pillar two.

She said the purpose of the meeting was to identify gaps in the coordination agenda on nutrition issues in the country.

She added that the meeting will further help to coordinate better with Zambia’s cooperating partners in issues of nutrition.

The Vice President revealed that government is happy with the willingness of cooperating partners to continue working with Zambia and her communities to ensure that the nutrition component is looked at seriously at a very high level.

“The President last year made a commitment to zero hunger, which is SDG number two, the Sustainable Development Goal number two under the UN, he made a commitment and this is how seriously cooperating partners take us that we are not taking this lightly,” she stated.

Mrs Nalumango added that government will continue to work on addressing issues of nutrition in order to be able to save people, particularly the young ones.

“We are as government are aware that the first one thousand days of a human life is critical to the full development of a human being, the development that also affects the brain,” she said.

She observed that poorly nurtured children might not develop to desired capacity.

“And therefore, it becomes important that this group that looks at nutrition has that programme which they call the first 1000 critical days programme that looks at that,” she added.

Previous articleWe’ll run government affairs transparently-Haimbe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Nalumango reiterates Zambia’s commitment to fight poor nutrition

Vice President, Mutale Nalumango, says government is committed to addressing issues of nutrition in order to achieve universal access...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Drug resistance becoming public health threat-Masebo

Health Chief Editor - 1
The Ministry of Health says the alarming levels of drug resistance in the country are turning into a serious public health threat. Minister of Health,...
Read more

ZNPHI calls for collaborated efforts to fighting Antimicrobial Resistance

Health Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) has called for collaborated efforts across all sectors in the fight against Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). ZNPHI Director General,...
Read more

Israeli Govt to strengthen pediatric care support in Zambia

Health Chief Editor - 4
Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Israeli’ Save the Child’s Heart organisation (SACH) aimed at developing a specialised heart care service at...
Read more

Government committed to reducing maternal and child deaths

Health Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Health Sylvia T. Masebo has said the Government through the Ministry of Health is committed to reducing maternal and child deaths and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.