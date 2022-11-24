Minister of Justice, Mulambo Haimbe, says the government will work to enhance the rule of law and protection of human rights through the engagement of various stakeholders, among them the Swedish government.

Mr Haimbe said government will ensure that the affairs of the country are run in a manner that protects human rights and creates an environment where the citizens are able to enjoy their democratic privileges.

He said through the comprehensive strategy embedded in the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP), the government will strive to work transparently and uphold the democratic principles that the country has always enjoyed.

He said this when the Swedish Ambassador for Human Rights, Democracy and Rule of Law paid a courtesy call on him in Lusaka today.

‘’As the new administration, we look forward to working with the Swedish Human Rights, Democracy and Rule of Law in ensuring that human rights are protected and safeguarded for all Zambians,” he said.

Meanwhile, Swedish Ambassador for Human Rights, Democracy and Rule of Law, Cecilia Ruthstrom-Ruin, praised the Zambian government for its commitment to be transparent and accountable in running the affairs of the country.

Ms Ruthstrom-Ruin stated that democracy can only flourish in a country when human rights are protected.

She said the Swedish government will remain committed to supporting the government of Zambia in the area of protecting human rights for all.

She further said the protection of human rights is centered on gender equality, good governance, rule of law and accountability of the government.

‘’It is very encouraging to note that Zambia is making strides in upholding its democratic principles in running the affairs of the country when there is a backslide across that board,’’ said RMs uthstrom-Ruin.