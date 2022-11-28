Napsa Stars coach Perry Mutapa is disappointed that they will not defend the ABSA Cup title.

With three games left before the mid-season break that determines the top six ABSA Cup qualification spots in the FAZ Super League, Napsa will not be able to reach the projected 28-point cut.

So far, current league leaders Power Dynamos who have 29 points and last year’s ABSA Cup runners- and league champions Red Arrows who are second on the log who 27 points have technically qualified for the competition.

Napsa are three places above the relegation zone at number 12 on 18 points from 15 matches played.

“Very disappointed but the thing for us is as a team it is a learning curve,” Mutapa said.

The news is difficult for Napsa who were the first lower league team to win the ABSA Cup that they crowned with FAZ Super League promotion just a season after they were demoted.

“In football, once you taste success, it is always going to ring in your mind that you have to taste it again,” Mutapa said.

“We wanted to play in the ABSA Cup and defend it but defending the cup or the league title are difficult things to do.

“But as Napsa, we really wanted to do that but we know we are in another league now which is the Premier League so it is not easy.”

Mutapa said now that Napsa has failed to attain its first short-term target for the 2022/202 season the with ABSA Cup setback, there are now focused on ensuring that they survive relegation this season above anything else.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 15 FIXTURES

26/11/2022

FC MUZA 2(Emmanuel Manda 13′, Henry Besa 49’og)-Nkwazi 0

Buildcon 1(Ronald Olaki 53’pen)-Zanaco 1(Charles Zulu 41′)

Power Dynamos 0-Forest Rangers 0

Green Eagles 3(Simon Mulenga 40′ 86′, Ernest Mbewe 77′)-Prison Leopards 1(Francis Zulu 35′)

Zesco United 3(Enock Sakala Jr 3′ 47′, John Chingandu 14′)-Nchanga Rangers 1(Christian Saile 21′)

Lumwana Radiants 1(Dinah Dinanga 43′)-Red Arrows 0

Kabwe Warriors 2(Tinkler Sinkala 65′, Tapson Kaseba 89′)-Green Buffaloes 2(Paul Simpemba 43′, Golden Mashata 70′)

Napsa Stars 1(Fredrick Mwimanzi 66′)-Nkana 1(Jacob Ngulube 45′)

27/11/2022

Kansanshi Dynamos 2(Bruce Musakanya 47′, Andy Boyeli 67’og)-Chambishi 3(Innocent Kashita 14′, Andy Boyeli 26’pen, Malani Gondwe 37′)



FAZ National Division One

Week 15

27/11/2022

Kitwe United 3-2 BARTS FC

(Chileshe Musonda 28’, Bakodila Gradi 30’, Rodgers Mukenge 61’/ Martin Mweemba 9’, Alfred Mafuleka 20’)

Konkola Blades 2-0 Trident

(Anthony Chiyuka 20’, Edward Mwenya 90+1’)

City of Lusaka 0-0 Young Buffaloes

Lusaka Dynamos 0-1 Mutondo Stars

(Charles Sichilima ?”)

Atletico Lusaka 0-1 Livingstone Pirates

(Steven Mwanza 72’)

Aguila Stars 0-1 Kafue Eagles

(Greenwell Witika 47’)

Indeni 1-1 Mufulira Wanderers

(David Sakala 78’/ Owen Mwamba 4’)

Jumulo 1-0 Kafue Celtic

(Jackson Chingoyi 90+4’)

Mpulungu 0-1 ZESCO Malaiti Rangers

(Emmerson Kabwe 39’)

TOP SCORERS 2022/2023

=LEAGUE

27/11/2022

Kennedy Musonda (Power Dynamos):9

Andy Boyeli (Chambishi):7

Lubinda Mundia(Prison Leopards):6

Moyela Libamba(Forest):5

Andrew Phiri (FC MUZA):5

Ernest Mbewe (Green Eagles):4

Josphat Kasusu (Lumwana):4

Christopher Zulu (Nkwazi):4

Alex Ngonga (Nkana):4

Justin Shonga (Nkwazi):4

John Kosamu (Green Buffaloes):4

Landu Meite (Prison Leopards):4

Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows):4

George Ngoma (Green Buffaloes):4

Amity Shamende(Green Eagles):4

Christian Saile (Nchanga Rangers):3

Golden Mashata (Green Buffaloes):3

Enock Sakala Jr(Zesco United):3

Malan Gondwe (Chambishi):3

Francis Zulu (Prison Leopards):3

Innocent Kashita (Chambishi):3

Isaac Ngoma (Prison Leopards):3

Musonda Kapembwa (Napsa):3

Brian Mwila (Power Dynamos):3

Pedro Miguel (Nchanga Rangers):3

Conlyde Luchanga (Red Arrows):3

Collins Sikombe (Zesco United):3

James Chamanga (Red Arrows):3

Mandra Muyela (FC MUZA):3

Gerald Chisha (Kansanshi Dynamos):3

Hosea Silwimba (Green Eagles):3

Benjamin Mukanda (Lumwana):3

Saddam Yusuf(Red Arrows):3

Abraham Siankombo (Zanaco):3

Ronald Olaki (Buildcon):2

John Chingandu (Zesco ):2

Bruce Musakanya (Kansanshi):2

Simon Mulenga (Green Eagles):2

Mweene Mumbi (Green Buffaloes):2

Geoerge Chaloba (Red Arrows):2

Francis Kasaka (Chambishi):2

Bobo Angwenya (FC MUZA):2

Collins Mulenga (Green Eagles):2

Thomas Chideu (Forest Rangers):2

Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes):2

Augustine Mulenga (Napsa Stars):2

Kilo Mwepu (Power Dynamos):2

John Sikaumbwa (Zanaco):2

Tshite Mweshi (Zanaco):2

Marvin Jere (Kansanshi):2

David Obashi (Prison Leopards):2

Kondwani Mhango (FC MUZA):2

Clifford Mulenga (Forest Rangers):2

Vincent Oburu (Zesco):2

Kizito Keziron (Zesco):2

Chabala Kasanda (Chambishi):2

Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars):2

Austin Banda (Napsa Stars):2

Logic Chingandu (Nchanga Rangers):2

Charles Zulu (Zanaco):1

Tinkler Sinkala (Kabwe Warriors):1

Brian Chilimina (Red Arrows):1

Moro Amenu(Lumwana):1

Ronald Kampamba (Kansanshi):1

Emmanuel Chabula (Green Buffaloes):1

Makabaniso Magenge(Kansanshi):1

Jesse Were (Kansanshi):1

Christopher Muhango (Zanaco):1

James Phiri (Kabwe Warriors):1

Samson Mkandawire (Zesco):1

Robin Siame (Green Buffaloes):1

Justin Kangombe (Kansanshi Dynamos):1

Djo Ntambwe (Kansanshi Dynamos):1

Paul Simpemba (Kabwe Warriors):1

Dina Dinanga (Lumwana Radiants):1

Kunda Nkandu (Nchanga):1

Keegan Zulu (Napsa Stars):1

Clement Mwape (Zesco):1

Chanda Mukuka (Zesco):1

Moussa Souleymanou (Zanaco):1

Jonathan Manongo (Buildcon):1

Christopher Chola (Buildcon):1

Mathews Simbeye (Chambishi):1

Enock Sabumukama (Napsa Stars):1

Nicholas Mulilo (Green Buffaloes):1

Emmanuel Kanda(Power Dynamos):1

Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors):1

Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos):1

Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba (Kabwe Warriors):1

Thabani Kamusoko (Nkana):1

Boyd Musonda (Zanaco):1

Henry Besa (Nkwazi):1

George Ndhlovu (Nkwazi):1

Paul Katema (Red Arrows):1

Thomas Zulu (Red Arrows):1

Gerald Simusokwe (Forest Rangers:1

Wilmore Haatembo (Prison Leopards):1

Richard Zulu (Lumwana ):1

Lionel Ngonga (Buildcon):1

Eddie Sinyangwe (Chambishi):1

Bob Chansa (Nkana):1

Harrison Chisala (Nkana):1

Felon Sitonya (Green Buffaloes):1

Elias Kazangarare (Nkwazi):1

Ronald Chibwe (Nchanga Rangers):1

Tesor Mbangi(Nkana):1

Faustin Bakodila (Power Dynamos):1

Ocean Mushure (Kabwe Warriors):1

Wezzy Kumwenda (Nkwazi):1

Timonthy Sakala (Buildcon):1

Andrew Kwiliko (Lumwana Radiants)1

Thomas Banda (Nchanga):1

Placide Weta (Buildcon):1

Diamond Chikwekwe (Nkana):1

Ackim Mumba (Zanaco):1

Sydney Kasanda (FC MUZA):1

Rickson Ngambi(FC MUZA):1

Kelvin Chomba (Chambishi):1

Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors):1

Davis Bwalya (Buildcon):1

Chitoshi Chinga (Forest Rangers):1

Patrick Gondwe (Nkana):1

Abraham Kanyanga (Lumwana):1

Kapambwe Musonda (Lumwana):1

Damiano Kola (Prison Leopards):1

Alfred Leku (Zesco United):1

Jacob Kaunda (Power Dynamos):1

OWN GOALS

Andy Boyeli (Chambishi):1

David Adoko (Napsa):1

Humphrey Kabinga (Buildcon):1

Henry Besa (Nkwazi):1