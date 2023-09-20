First Quantum Minerals Board Chairperson and founder Philip Pascall has died.
He died at home in Perth, Australia.
Below is the official announcement
It is with great sadness that the Board of First Quantum Minerals announces that one of our Founders and current Chairman, Philip Pascall passed away peacefully this morning at home in Perth, Western Australia.
Philip built First Quantum Minerals from a small mineral reprocessing plant into a multi-national diversified mining company that employs tens of thousands of people and touches the lives of many more in the communities in which the Company operates and far beyond; improving the livelihoods, health and education in the most remote places. He challenged our thinking and drove us to always achieve more. Philip’s legacy is the unique culture that he created, and this will endure – the First Quantum Way.
By his transition from CEO last year, Philip had built a vibrant, growing company for Tristan and all of us to take forward. Philip would have wanted business as usual, and for us to look to the future. The Lead Non-executive Director Bob Harding will now step-up as Interim Chairman. Bob has been a Non-executive Director since 2013 and he is well known across the company.
Our thoughts and condolences are with Philip’s family.
A great loss to the mining community. I had the honour of working under Philip for 4 years, 2 years at Frontier Mine in DRC and 2 years at Guelb Moghrein Mine in Mauritania. Philip was a man of action. He visited each mine on a quarterly basis and interacted with the entire cross section of workers. Working for Philip meant a job for life…once you were a performer. He’ll answer every email you sent to him. Farewell Chief, you set high standards for us to follow, we’ll cherish the time we worked with you.
Ken.
