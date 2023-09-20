First Quantum Minerals Board Chairperson and founder Philip Pascall has died.

He died at home in Perth, Australia.

Below is the official announcement

It is with great sadness that the Board of First Quantum Minerals announces that one of our Founders and current Chairman, Philip Pascall passed away peacefully this morning at home in Perth, Western Australia.

Philip built First Quantum Minerals from a small mineral reprocessing plant into a multi-national diversified mining company that employs tens of thousands of people and touches the lives of many more in the communities in which the Company operates and far beyond; improving the livelihoods, health and education in the most remote places. He challenged our thinking and drove us to always achieve more. Philip’s legacy is the unique culture that he created, and this will endure – the First Quantum Way.

By his transition from CEO last year, Philip had built a vibrant, growing company for Tristan and all of us to take forward. Philip would have wanted business as usual, and for us to look to the future. The Lead Non-executive Director Bob Harding will now step-up as Interim Chairman. Bob has been a Non-executive Director since 2013 and he is well known across the company.

Our thoughts and condolences are with Philip’s family.

Alison Quinn

Group Manager, HR