The government has welcomed the report by the Auditor General for the financial year 2022, which highlights a reduction in misappropriation, misapplication, and abuse of public funds. This development underscores the government’s commitment to prudent financial management and accountability.

Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa expressed satisfaction with the report during the weekly press briefing held at the New Government Complex in Lusaka. Mweetwa noted that the report reflects the public service’s responsiveness to President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for the responsible and efficient use of public funds.

Mweetwa highlighted the significance of this achievement, especially considering that instances of misappropriation, misapplication, and abuse of public funds had been a recurring concern in the past. The improved financial discipline indicated in the report represents a positive step toward responsible governance.

Furthermore, Chief Government Spokesperson Mweetwa emphasized the government’s commitment to upholding the editorial independence of public broadcasters. He assured the media fraternity that there would be no interference from the Ministry of Information and Media in the daily operations of public media outlets.