Zambia’s Minister of Information and Media, as well as Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, MP, addressed a press briefing , addressing several pressing national issues, including the planned demonstration against the high cost of fuel and mealie meal.

Expressing his disappointment, Minister Mweetwa noted that the demonstration, scheduled for October 18, coincided with Zambia’s day of prayer, a day designated to unite the nation in prayer for continued peace, reconciliation, and forgiveness. He urged those planning the demonstration to reconsider their actions and instead join the nation in prayer.

Regarding the rising fuel prices, Minister Mweetwa acknowledged that Zambia, like many other non-oil-producing countries, is influenced by international oil market decisions. He emphasized the government’s commitment to mitigate the impact of these international decisions on citizens by involving the private sector in bulk buying and fuel storage, aiming to stabilize fuel prices. The government is actively addressing a significant debt of over US$700 million owed to international and local Oil Marketing Companies, a legacy from the previous administration, to ensure a steady fuel supply.

In addressing the escalating cost of mealie meal, the Minister reassured the public that this situation is not permanent and will improve as the government’s measures take effect. The solution lies in increasing maize production to exceed demand and reduce production costs.

Minister Mweetwa acknowledged the challenging economic situation, emphasizing that it is not the result of the current government’s actions. However, the government remains committed to finding lasting solutions, as outlined in the 2024 national budget.

Regarding the police and the rule of law, Minister Mweetwa advised opposition political parties to respect the existing legal framework, including the Public Order Act, until any potential amendments or replacements occur. He encouraged opposition parties to collaborate with the police in maintaining law and order, emphasizing that taking the law into one’s own hands creates a false impression of police involvement in suppressing opposition.