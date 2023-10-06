President Hakainde Hichilema is on Saturday October 7th 2023, expected to attend the inauguration of the upgraded Nacala Port in Nampula Province, in the Republic of Mozambique

Host President Filipe Nyusi and Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera will also attend the inauguration ceremony.

As the deepest port in southern Africa, the Port of Nacala has the capacity to handle 30 million tons of coal per year and the potential to become a transport corridor for Zambia, Malawi and South Africa.

Since 2014, the port of Nacala has undergone repair works of port berths, installation of new equipment to modernize fuel operations, construction of a new railway terminal, upgrading the liquid bulk terminal and upgrading container operations with rubber-tired gantry cranes.

All these upgrades are aimed at improving operations at the port.

And speaking in an interview in Nacala district, Zambian High Commissioner to Mozambique Mary Chirwa disclosed that while in Mozambique President Hakainde Hichilema, President Filipe Nyusi and President Lazarus Chakwera are expected to sign the tripartite institutional agreement on the Nacala Development Corridor agreement, while Ministers responsible for transport in the three countries will sign agreements in the areas of road and rail.

Ms. Chirwa stated that these agreements will result in enhanced cross-border coordination in the planning and development of physical infrastructure, lower operating costs and reducing travel times by transporters which will ultimately improve and stimulate regional connectivity and integration through the implementation of harmonized trade facilitation instruments, transport policies, laws, regulation and standards for efficient cross-border transport, easing the movements of goods and services, boost private sector investments, create jobs and foster economic growth in the three countries.

The Zambian envoy further stressed that the agreements will also result in unlocking the business potential along the corridor through effective participation of small and medium enterprises in economic value chains

The Nacala Development corridor is a Multi-Model Transport and logistics infrastructure network traversing 1, 710 Kilometers within and through the republics of Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique.

In Zambia, the corridor passes through Nyimba, Petauke, Katete, sinda, Chadiza, Chipata, Mambwe, Lundazi and Chama in the Eastern Part of Zambia and Luangwa, Rufunsa, Chongwe and Lusaka in Lusaka province as well as Chama district in Muchinga Province