The Shepolopolo Zambia coaching bench is under fire after starting the COSAFA Cup campaign with a disappointing goalless draw against Mozambique in South Africa on Thursday.

Mozambique gave champions Zambia a tough match in their Group B match at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s bench has carried local players to South Africa.

In a post match comment, assistant coach Florence Mwila defended the decision to carry local players for the COSAFA Cup trip.

Mwila said champions Zambia want to defend the COSAFA Cup title while glooming players for the future.

She said Zambia was determined to defend their maiden COSAFA Cup despite pressure.

“We knew that it was not going to be easy playing against Mozambique but we didn’t expect a draw,” Mwila said.

“We have about 15 new players in the team with some of them playing national matches for the first time,” Mwila said.

“When you are defending champion there is always pressure, everyone has to come prepared for you,” she said.

Mwila added:”Defending COSAFA is a priority and glooming is another thing. This is an opportunity to see other players.”