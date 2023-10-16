Zambia High Commission in Gaborone has urged entrepreneurs in both Zambia and Botswana to access investment opportunities through established channels to reduce the risk of dealing with fake entrepreneurs.

This is in view of the rising number of cases where citizens from Zambia and Botswana are being swindled of their money in fake agro business transactions.

In a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka, First Secretary Press Zambia High Commission, in Botswana Julia Malunga stated that the mission has received numerous complaints from agro dealers, from both Zambia and Botswana who have been swindled in the process of either trying to sell or buy agricultural produce or agro-products.

She indicated that the mission has noted the rise in the number of cases where Zambians are purporting to have agro products for sale, when in fact not.

Ms Malunga added that the mission has also noted many of the linkages between and among agro dealers have been established through unverified social media and other online platforms.

“The High Commission notes that there are a lot of opportunities for mutually beneficial trade between Botswana and Zambia that are not fully exploited, and that the current trend may result in reduced trade activities between the two countries especially for small and medium scale entrepreneurs. This may tarnish the image of Zambia which is currently a trusted trade partner in the region and beyond,” she stated.

Ms Malunga said that the High Commission has encouraged entrepreneurs to engage it for verification of companies before they conclude any business transactions across the border.