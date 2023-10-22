A 73-year-old resident of Chienge District in Luapula Province has been sentenced to 12 months of simple imprisonment for trafficking in Cannabis Sativa.

The convicted individual, identified as Sypriano Chishimba, was charged with trafficking in psychotropic substances, a violation of Zambia’s strict drug laws. The case was brought before Resident Magistrate Luckson Mbewe, where Senior Public Prosecutor Juziel Zulu represented the prosecution.

The incident unfolded on October 3, 2023, when Chishimba was apprehended by officers from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) for his involvement in the trafficking of Cannabis Sativa, a potent psychoactive substance.

Prosecutor Juziel Zulu told the court that the DEC had acted on a tip-off, receiving information that Chishimba was involved in drug trafficking activities in Kalanguluka village. Responding promptly to the report, a team of DEC officers was assembled and dispatched to the village in question.

Upon arriving at Chishimba’s residence, the DEC officers conducted a thorough search, leading to the discovery of a substantial quantity of Cannabis Sativa. A total of 944 grams of the psychotropic substance were seized during the operation.

When questioned by the authorities, Chishimba readily admitted to possessing the illicit substance, further incriminating himself in the eyes of the law.

During the mitigation phase of the trial, Chishimba attempted to plead for leniency by highlighting his status as a widower and his advanced age. He contended that his responsibilities included the care of his ailing child, arguing that imprisonment would exacerbate an already challenging situation.

In delivering the sentence, Resident Magistrate Luckson Mbewe expressed his disappointment at Chishimba’s attempt to use his age as a mitigating factor. The magistrate emphasized the growing prevalence of drug trafficking cases in the district, affirming the need for stringent penalties to deter potential offenders.

“I have, therefore, sentenced you to 12 months of simple imprisonment, with the sentence taking effect from October 6, 2023,” declared Magistrate Mbewe.