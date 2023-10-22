President Hakainde Hichilema took time out of his busy schedule to engage with fellow citizens in the heart of Lusaka’s Central Business District. Strolling along the bustling Cairo Road and making a stop at the ShopRite stores, the President had the opportunity to connect with everyday Zambians, gaining firsthand insights into their concerns and aspirations.

The citizens welcomed this unexpected encounter with their President, with many expressing their appreciation for the administration’s efforts to reduce the cost of essential commodities, particularly mealie meal, through initiatives such as the Zambia National Service. President Hichilema’s commitment to improving the economic conditions of the nation resonated with the people he met during his walkabout.

In his brief interaction with the public, President Hichilema emphasized his determination to steer the country’s economic trajectory in the right direction. He reassured the citizens that his government would spare no effort, within the means available, to work for the well-being of all Zambians.

However, the President underlined that the task at hand requires unity and collaboration from every citizen. He called on the people to embrace a culture of hard work, as it is a principle rooted in the teachings of the Bible.