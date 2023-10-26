The government has been registering an increasing number of complaints regarding the subpar working conditions faced by drivers throughout the country. The Minister of Labour and Social Security, Brenda Tambatamba, emphasized the importance of fostering healthy relationships between workers and employers within the transport sector.

Minister Tambatamba stressed the pivotal role the transport industry plays in the modern economy and noted that workers are the driving force behind the nation’s prosperity. Her remarks were made during the inaugural stakeholder consultative meeting held in Lusaka, referred to as the “Transport Sector Indaba.”

The Minister acknowledged the ongoing grievances from drivers concerning inadequate working conditions but also highlighted employers’ concerns regarding the high costs associated with conducting business in the sector. The Transport Sector Indaba aims to address these pressing issues and find solutions that benefit both drivers and employers.

Zechariah Luhanga, the acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, encouraged all stakeholders to familiarize themselves with the various initiatives provided by the Ministry. These initiatives include a toll-free helpline and readily available reports accessible on the ministry’s website.

The Zambia Federation of Employers President, Mara Sakala, revealed that the Indaba emerged as a result of a labor inspection conducted to assess compliance within the transportation sector concerning workers’ rights, in accordance with Zambia’s labor laws. This inspection sought to ensure that employees in the sector receive fair treatment and protection.

Joseph Chewe, the President of the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions, expressed satisfaction with the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges outlined in the stakeholder report. He emphasized that stability within the sector is crucial for fostering growth and development.

As discussions continue at the Transport Sector Indaba, the hope is that solutions will be found to enhance working conditions for drivers while ensuring the sustainability and growth of the transport industry.