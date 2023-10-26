The Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has expressed its concern over the prevailing state of confusion within the former ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party. While not celebrating the PF’s predicament, the MMD has pointed out that the former ruling party is now experiencing a taste of its own medicine.

In a statement released by Dr.Nevers Mumba , the MMD has highlighted what it sees as hypocrisy and arrogance among those who previously orchestrated injustices against others. The MMD emphasizes that it is surprising to witness the very people who once remained silent in the face of these injustices now becoming the most vocal in their pleas for support and sympathy.

Recalling events from a few years ago, the MMD reminisces that it was the Patriotic Front itself that launched a protracted, immoral, and well-funded assault on the MMD. During this period, not a single word of objection was raised by those who are currently advocating for the MMD to come to their defense.

The MMD’s perspective on the situation is aptly summarized by the biblical verse Ecclesiastes 1:9, which states, “That which has been is what will be, that which is done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun.” This appears to suggest that the cycle of political events may repeat, and the consequences faced by one party today were once endured by another.

The MMD’s statement highlights the complex and often cyclical nature of political dynamics in Zambia, where parties and individuals may find themselves experiencing the very challenges they once imposed on others. This current situation within the Patriotic Front serves as a poignant reminder that the political landscape is ever-evolving, and circumstances can change rapidly.