The Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has expressed its concern over the prevailing state of confusion within the former ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party. While not celebrating the PF’s predicament, the MMD has pointed out that the former ruling party is now experiencing a taste of its own medicine.
In a statement released by Dr.Nevers Mumba , the MMD has highlighted what it sees as hypocrisy and arrogance among those who previously orchestrated injustices against others. The MMD emphasizes that it is surprising to witness the very people who once remained silent in the face of these injustices now becoming the most vocal in their pleas for support and sympathy.
Recalling events from a few years ago, the MMD reminisces that it was the Patriotic Front itself that launched a protracted, immoral, and well-funded assault on the MMD. During this period, not a single word of objection was raised by those who are currently advocating for the MMD to come to their defense.
The MMD’s perspective on the situation is aptly summarized by the biblical verse Ecclesiastes 1:9, which states, “That which has been is what will be, that which is done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun.” This appears to suggest that the cycle of political events may repeat, and the consequences faced by one party today were once endured by another.
The MMD’s statement highlights the complex and often cyclical nature of political dynamics in Zambia, where parties and individuals may find themselves experiencing the very challenges they once imposed on others. This current situation within the Patriotic Front serves as a poignant reminder that the political landscape is ever-evolving, and circumstances can change rapidly.
” calling for the MMD to come to it’s defense”
Iwe kandile, just sit down.
So he means PF is also dying like MMD
@The Champ.. Exactly. In fact for Zambia to live, PF must die!
Fark you nevers..just go and collect your peanuts from hh. Miles and you are both the same. You are sellouts. Mother farkers!!!
Losers are felling the heat now
The MMD under FTJ sponsored Sebastian Zulu to cause confusion in the UNIP, they also faced a similar challenge at the hands of the PF. The PF are going through the same at the hands of the UPND. The UPND will also undergo the same. So Zambian politics are the same because of the immaturity of the players. It’s easy to read them.
……….
Miles sampa will turnout to be a uniting force in zambia, for………
the betterment of development of this country called zambia
Banish those devisive right wing PF tribal supremacists into to dustbins of history………
When the other PF made up of those thiving dinasors are no more………..
Zambia will develop in leaps and bounds……
Miles Sampa is unstable. It will only take one little thing and he start revealing everything.
By the way the people who destroyed MMD are close allies of the Upnd
Felix Mutati is minister
Nevas Spoiler Kapenda Mumba is HH’s ambassador at large.
So where does the PF come in when these mischievous individuals are “working” together?
The other PF lead by mwamba, lubinda and kambwili with the parapet master lungu pulling the strings are the ones disturbing a united work force of Zambians………
They are holding back this great enterprise called zambia, as a one BR Mumba Jr would say……….
Waisting time politicking rubbish and lies 24/7 while other countries are developing.
The UPND also underwent similar turbulence after Mazoka died.
BIg guns like Sakwiba Sikota, Given Lubinda, Bob Sichinga, Arnold Mtonga jostled to take over the party. They did not succeed and they left the UPND.
Fortunately , the UPND was founded on strong principles and continued to grow during their 15 years in opposition under the leadership of HH.
Bachitoba ichipani cha PF…….BLAME Lungu for NOT allowing the convention, to elect a new leader.
Instead of ba PF resolving their internal problem, they devoted their time parading for press conferences at police stations, but today, suddenly the vocal PF ni ndwiiii.
IMINGALATO from clever Miles Sampa !!!
WE TOLD YOU BA PF, as usual, instead of taking full responsibility, you are again accusing HH. Mwe finangwa mwe. When are you ever going to use your grey matter? This was forthcoming. Where is ECL, since he is still the President of PF, why is he quiet, Kanshi?
PF are indeed having a taste of their own medicine. What goes round comes round…
Ba PF, ba batusa imbindi…..
Where is Ba Lungu?
Why is he even going that far to the Bible, is it not his own mbuyas abena Chipata abatile, and quote: ” Chili pali mzako Chipata mailo chili paiwe!”
Very interesting news
Kaizar Zulu I can help you to form a new political party. Let us call it United Fugitives Party. But do not behave like your thieving friends in PF. Who even if they stole millions are even failing to organize a Party conference. By organizing such a conference Miles Sampa showed that he is a selfless leader. Where is Lungu? Where is GBF? Where is Kaizar Zulu? Where is Lubinda? You mean that this guys cannot even contribute at least 5% from their stollen millions to organize a conference to elect new energetic leaders.