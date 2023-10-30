Coach Ian Bakala is demanding more improvement from Nkana following their first win of the 2023/24 FAZ Super Division season.

Nkana on Saturday beat Prison Leopards 1-0 away in Kabwe thanks to captain Harrison Chisala’s first half goal.

The win moved Nkana from the bottom of the table for the first time this season.

“I saw the one coming because of what we did in training and the last game we played before this one,” Bakala said in a post-match comment.

Nkana have six points in nine matches.

“The players showed character. We are improving in each game. Today we scored early, we missed a penalty but I think the team is gelling very well. Hoping to see more improvement,” he said.

Kalampa will face Nkwazi in their next fixture.