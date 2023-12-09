Former Government Chief Whip and Luanshya Member of Parliament, Steven Chungu, has expressed skepticism over the expulsion of nine Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament by the Miles Sampa faction. Chungu dismissed the move as vague and labeled it an exercise in futility.

The members reportedly expelled include Ronald Chitotela (Pambashe MP), Nickson Chilangwa (Kawambwa MP), Mutototwe Kafwaya (Lunte MP), Steven Kampyongo (Shiwa Ng’andu MP), Remember Mutale (Chitambo MP), Brian Mundubile (Mporokoso MP), Christopher Kang’ombe (Kamfinsa MP), Mulenga Fube (Chilubi), and Musonda Mpankata (Lupososhi MP).

Chungu criticized Miles Sampa’s attempts to assert control over the PF, stating, “Mr. Sampa’s attempt to grab PF won’t work.” He questioned the validity of the expulsions and highlighted the inappropriate nature of the PF faction secretary general writing exculpation letters while the matter of PF leadership is still in court.

The former Chief Whip suggested that without external political forces, the internal conflicts within the PF would not have escalated to this extent.

Expressing concern, Chungu noted the similarity in actions between the PF and the United Party for National Development (UPND). He urged the UPND to focus on delivering on their promises related to economic improvement rather than engaging in actions resembling those of their predecessors.

In a related development, UNZA Political Science Lecturer Alex Ng’oma has petitioned the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, not to accept Miles Sampa’s expulsion of the nine PF members of parliament. Ng’oma condemned Sampa’s decision, calling it an extension of the country’s lawlessness that should not be condoned.

Dr. Ng’oma advocated for parliament to defer any rulings related to the PF until the courts of law conclude all cases, emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic principles and due process.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nevers Mumba, the MMD president, expressed deep concern about the expulsions and their implications on democracy. He emphasized that expulsions should be a last resort after exhausting all other options. As political tensions continue, the country watches closely for the resolution of internal party conflicts within the PF.