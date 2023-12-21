Police fought running battles with supporters for the Edgar Lungu-led Patriotic Front faction who staged a protest after nominations for a by-election were done.

The situation became tense soon after the Electoral Commission of Zambia ( ECZ ) officials announced that Aaron Kabanda the aspiring candidate sponsored by the Edgar Lungu-led PF was not among the five candidates who had successfully filed their nominations for the Kapamba Ward by-election.

The irate cadres took matters into their own hands and consequently blocked the road with culverts while they stoned vehicles carrying ECZ officials.

However, the situation was contained by alert police officers who firmly responded by firing tear gas to overcome the unruly cadres clad in PF regalia.

Meanwhile, the ECZ received nine nomination papers from eight political parties and one independent candidate ahead of the Kapamba Ward by-elections.

The eight political parties that filed in their nominations included, the United Party for National Development (UPND), Socialist Party (SP), Patriotic Front (PF), Zambia Republican Party (ZRP), Citizens First (CF), National Congress Party (NCP), United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) and an Independent candidate.

Later, the Commission rejected nominations for three candidates from PF, CF and ZRP for failing to meet the set requirements for the nominations, the decision that triggered a near-protest among the Edgar Lungu PF camp.

It has also emerged that Miles Sampa-led Patriotic Front camp aspiring candidate Arnold Chibesa failed to file in his nomination because he could not reach the nomination centre following the fiasco at the venue by the other PF camp.

Officially, five political parties will contest Kapamba Ward seat, who are John Chali for ruling UPND, Patrick Sichula for the National Congress Party ( NCP) , Ephraim Mulenga for the Socialist Party ( SP) and Clayton Mulenga for the UPPZ.