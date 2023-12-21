Police fought running battles with supporters for the Edgar Lungu-led Patriotic Front faction who staged a protest after nominations for a by-election were done.
The situation became tense soon after the Electoral Commission of Zambia ( ECZ ) officials announced that Aaron Kabanda the aspiring candidate sponsored by the Edgar Lungu-led PF was not among the five candidates who had successfully filed their nominations for the Kapamba Ward by-election.
The irate cadres took matters into their own hands and consequently blocked the road with culverts while they stoned vehicles carrying ECZ officials.
However, the situation was contained by alert police officers who firmly responded by firing tear gas to overcome the unruly cadres clad in PF regalia.
Meanwhile, the ECZ received nine nomination papers from eight political parties and one independent candidate ahead of the Kapamba Ward by-elections.
The eight political parties that filed in their nominations included, the United Party for National Development (UPND), Socialist Party (SP), Patriotic Front (PF), Zambia Republican Party (ZRP), Citizens First (CF), National Congress Party (NCP), United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) and an Independent candidate.
Later, the Commission rejected nominations for three candidates from PF, CF and ZRP for failing to meet the set requirements for the nominations, the decision that triggered a near-protest among the Edgar Lungu PF camp.
It has also emerged that Miles Sampa-led Patriotic Front camp aspiring candidate Arnold Chibesa failed to file in his nomination because he could not reach the nomination centre following the fiasco at the venue by the other PF camp.
Officially, five political parties will contest Kapamba Ward seat, who are John Chali for ruling UPND, Patrick Sichula for the National Congress Party ( NCP) , Ephraim Mulenga for the Socialist Party ( SP) and Clayton Mulenga for the UPPZ.
PF supporters should realise they are no longer in power and have to do things according to the LAW
It’s not about being in power. It’s about justice and fair play. Your party is working 24/7 to kill off opposition parties. Sampa the simpleton you are using will disappoint you in end.
By the way road blocks are back what is your position now.
I miss Zambian Politics of the 80s and early 90s…..
Rehearsals for 2026 have just started, brace yourselves for hard times ahead.
@Tikki
It doesn’t work like that…Zambia is not DRC…Zambia is not Niger….Kaunda allowed MMD to campaign freely but why is HH so scared of the opposition
Ma lawyers, help out please. Does ECZ have the right to refuse nominations other than if the candidate doesn’t have a grade 12 certificate and hasn’t paid the nomination fee? My understanding is that it has been established by legal precedent in the case of Kabushi and kwacha that A challenge should be taken to court after said people file their nomination.
Lastly, in Muchinga province, a PF candidate sponsored by the ECL faction was allowed to file his nomination. Where is the difference here?
As someone above said, these are rehearsals for 2026. But the government despite their control of ECZ won’t have the resources to widely manipulate the election.
ECZ is being run from Community House.
This is how it starts. Expect the worst. This is totally unnecessary. Why introduce primitivity in Zambia? You cannot force a horse to drink water.
We seem to be headed for big trouble.
My fear too.
ARREST BRIAN MUSHIMBA OVER THE FAKE TRAFFIC CAMERAS WITH THE LEBANESE. He’s worth over $1.5 million boasting of buying a $500,000 house in the USA. Extradite him.
Just support Bwana Miles Sampa may be he can make ECL a running mate. And move on accept the reality what is so difficult here?
Zambia has over 20 million people and god can choose the presidents from these people , ECL was given a chance which he messed up, and so it’s time for others.
Close the country and throw the key away in the indian ocean, or give it back to the colonial powers if you are failing to co exist politically, this is to all of you political actors. What is difficult with practicing decent politics, and this is to the political factions and the alleged sponsors. Stop it now please
ECL PF should know that only one candidate can stand on a PF ticket. ECL should just hand back Sata’s party to the real owners. Then the confusion in PF will disappear. You mean out of the 1.8 million people who voted for ECL there is none that can take over the party? It is hard to believe that.