Christopher Mvunga, the former Governor of the Bank of Zambia (BOZ), has asserted that blaming the government for the depreciation of the Kwacha is unjustified. Mr. Mvunga encourages Zambians to consider the broader global challenges impacting economies rather than isolating the Kwacha’s depreciation.
In an exclusive interview with ZANIS in Lusaka, Mr. Mvunga emphasized the need to contextualize the depreciation of the Kwacha within the framework of various global challenges that have affected economies worldwide, including Zambia.
The former BOZ Governor highlighted that the past two years have posed significant challenges to economies globally, with Zambia being no exception. He specifically pointed to the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the effects of Climate Change as contributing factors to the economic challenges faced by nations, including Zambia.
Mr. Mvunga urged Zambians to consider the interconnectedness of global events and their cascading effects on economic indicators. The complexities of the international economic landscape, exacerbated by events such as the pandemic and geopolitical tensions, have created an environment in which currencies, including the Kwacha, experience fluctuations.
While acknowledging the concerns surrounding the Kwacha’s performance, Mr. Mvunga stressed the importance of adopting a comprehensive perspective when evaluating economic conditions. He noted that external factors beyond the control of any single government significantly influence currency values and economic stability.
The former BOZ Governor’s comments aim to foster a better understanding of the challenges faced by Zambia and other nations, reinforcing the idea that economic fluctuations are often beyond the direct control of any individual government. As the global economic landscape continues to evolve, Mr. Mvunga encourages a nuanced and informed discussion surrounding economic issues for a more comprehensive understanding of the factors at play.
Mr Mvunga what are you trying to prove? It’s government’s duty to ensure Kwacha stability. After all the president confidently told us that he will stabilize the Kwacha hours after being sworn in.
my dear brother never be misled that govt has that power to make the currency stronger. its external forces at play. even prices of goods dont think the govt has control on that. politicians they just lie when they tell us they will manage these things. even you deja vu if you became president today you wont manage to control the exchange rate or prices of goods.
@ Njala yamunyokola he knows the drill….become a praise singer and get hired…
Leaders are elected to address challenges and not to find excuses. There’s nothing that can’t be explained in this world. Even a man caught commiting adultery will try to justify his deeds. Caleb Fundanga under RB managed to steer Zambia through the global economy crunch with such ease it seemed nothing happened. That’s what leaders do. Unfortunately we can’t the same about the under 5 calculator boy and his team. Don’t mislead us son of Mvunga. Signs of failure are evident everywhere. Just mention one sector which is doing well? Zero
With due respect to the former governor, it’s better to remain silent than justifying what you clearly know was a campaign promise. HH promised to stabilise the Kwacha within 4 hours being inaugurated into office. Mr Mvunga, didn’t you hear the President while in opposition talk about the Y – C formula which would restore Zambia’s economic problems?
Kwacha has gone berserk. Apa manje ni nkhani ya kaya
We thank the heavens because PF lost the 2021 elections. We say so because with the world political and economical turmoil which has been going on since UPND came into power, the kwacha would have been at ZMK 60 per one USD today. The PF government was a bunch of both reckless and clueless governors. The creditors of the USD 15 billion external debt and USD 13 billion local debt would have already moved to auction the entire Zambia, its assets and liabilities. We thank heavens for the UPND calculator boys.
The government has never talked to Zambians why the kwacha is trading at K26, the worst currency fall next to Argentina’s. Neither have they openly discussed debt rescheduling failed talks. There are several things they have done wrong, but find it easier to blame all but UPND. Our economy run by an overrated economist is in shambles. Mvunga is not fair to himself and the UPND by failing to offer solutions, choosing to scapegoat Zambians instead.
The SRR was raised twice last month by BOZ, at the same time the MPR was upped to 11%. Nothing helped to change the kwacha trend. During Mvunga’s time BOZ was buying gold from Senseli which partly helped cushion the FX.