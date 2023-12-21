Zambia is seeking to be among the best ten nations in world netball.

Zambia is currently ranked 15th in world netball.

Netball Zambia President Martha Sichone said after winning the Africa Cup this month Zambia is expecting to move closer to the top ten of the world netball rankings.

Sichone said Zambia wants to reach great heights in netball just like South Africa, Uganda and Malawi.

She called for support to the game.

“This is the time individuals and companies should come on board to support netball in a big way so that we can go to high levels,” Sichone said.