In a rallying cry for progress, President Hakainde Hichilema has pledged unwavering commitment to addressing the developmental disparities plaguing Zambezi District and the broader Zambian landscape. Speaking from the heart of Zambezi District in the North Western Province, President Hichilema emphasized the urgent need to rewrite the narrative of underdevelopment that has long overshadowed the region.

“Zambezi District has lagged behind in terms of development, and this is the record for most parts of our country.

But having been elected into public office by the people of Zambezi District and the entire country and now clocking 2 years and some months, we are determined to change this narrative.

Yes, the road may be bumpy, but we are holding the driving wheel firmly until these challenges are put behind us as we have done with the debt mountain. This is not time for them against us, but all of us, true Zambians, holding hands together to correct our country’s past mistakes,”President Hichilema said.

In tackling the dynamic economic landscape, President Hichilema affirmed his administration’s tireless efforts to stabilize the economy, stressing the imperative of collective diligence and cooperation. Expressing gratitude to the people of Zambezi District for their unwavering support, he reaffirmed his commitment to delivering on the vision for development.

“If we want to know where we are and where we are going, we must not forget where we are coming from. Very important.

We are working round the clock to stabilise the economy, and yes, we are aware that times are dynamic, but we must all remain focused on working hard in unison. Thank you to the people of Zambezi District for continuing to believe in our vision for development. We shall, and we are indeed delivering on our vision. This is time to work and work harder.Nzambi ayikiswili. Kalunga amikisule,”President Hichilema said.