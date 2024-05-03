President Hakainde Hichilema says government will soon establish a milling company in Chavuma District as part of value addition process to ensure the crops cultivated in that area are processed locally.

Addressing a public rally in Chavuma District , President Hichilema said government wants to ensure all the maize and cassava produced in Chavuma District is locally processed.

Meanwhile, the President instructed that the construction of the Chavuma Police post be completed.

“Our job is to work. The police station which is not complete from today I am issuing instructions that the police station must be completed. I want to make sure that going forward that police station is completed, we will find the money because that’s why you elected us into office to deliver development,” he said.

And Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe appealed to the residents of Chavuma to continue supporting President Hichilema and his leadership to achieve national development.

“Very soon you will be receiving people who will be mapping this area so that we understand what the country is sitting on in terms of mineral wealth so that even these areas can begin to see mines coming up. We have been sleeping for a long time especially in the last 10 years,” he said.

Meanwhile, North Western Province Minister Robert Lihefu said the initiative to encourage people to form cooperatives is working well even in Chavuma District.