Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has castigated the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) that has continued to politicize the continued fuel fluctuations alluding it to a governance failure by the UPND administration.

Mr Mweetwa clarified that the rise in fuel price as recently announced by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) was determined by rising pump prices on the global market and not due to any domestic factors.

Mr Mweetwa who is also Minister of Information and Media was speaking in Choma during a Media engagement.

Mr Mweetwa said that the government will not provide any fuel subsidy but that it has continued to provide through various economic sectors such as free education, and school bursaries to mitigate the social and economic challenges being faced by citizens across the country.

Mr Mweetwa also clarified that the increased maize flow price to K330 from K280 is an endeavour by the government to not only sustain food supply amidst the drought but also to ensure small-scale farmer get a profit for their labour.

The Chief Government Spokesperson explained that contrary to some public views asserting that the government has continued to export maize to neighbouring countries among them Tanzania and Kenya, government only exported maize to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and was discontinued when the drought was imminent in the country.