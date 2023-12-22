In response to the escalating challenges posed by criminal activities and to enhance public safety, the Zambia Police Service has announced the reintroduction of security checkpoints at strategic locations across the country. The decision is a proactive measure to address the rising concerns related to criminal incidents and ensure the well-being of citizens.

The security checkpoints will be strategically placed in various provinces, with the primary focus on deterring criminal activities, enhancing community safety, and creating a secure environment for residents and visitors. The Zambia Police Service emphasizes that the checkpoints will be manned by officers from the Criminal Investigations Department and uniformed officers. Additionally, traffic officers will conduct motorized and foot patrols on the roads to enforce compliance among motorists, rather than remaining stationary at the security checkpoints.

Key Objectives of the Security Checkpoints:

Crime Deterrence: The reintroduction of security checkpoints is part of a comprehensive strategy to deter criminal elements from engaging in unlawful activities. Visible law enforcement presence is a powerful tool in discouraging criminal behavior.

Community Safety: The Zambia Police Service is committed to creating a safe and secure environment for all members of the community. The checkpoints will serve as a means to actively engage with the public, gather information, and address any concerns that residents may have.

Emergency Response Enhancement: The strategic placement of checkpoints will facilitate rapid response to emergencies, ensuring that law enforcement can swiftly attend to incidents, minimizing potential harm and damage.

Collaborative Approach: The Zambia Police Service encourages collaboration with the community to foster a sense of shared responsibility in maintaining public safety. By working together, law enforcement and the public can effectively address and prevent criminal activities.

Inspector General of Police, Mr. Graphel Musamba, stated, “The reintroduction of security checkpoints is a proactive measure aimed at addressing the challenges posed by criminal activities in our country. We are committed to working closely with the community to ensure a safer living environment for everyone.”

The Zambia Police Service reassures the public that these security measures are implemented with the utmost consideration for human rights and will be conducted professionally and respectfully. Citizens are encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement officers at these security checkpoints and report any suspicious activities promptly. The success of these security measures relies on the collaboration between the police and the community.