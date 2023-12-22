Lusaka based FIFA referee Diana Chikotesha has been selected to officiate at next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

The AFCON will kick off on 13 January, 2024.

Accordinh to FAZ Media, Chikotesha is among two female referees that have been named alongside 28 assistant referees for the Africa Cup.

Carine Atezambong of Cameroon is the other female assistant referee.

“The Lusaka-based referee (Chikotesha) has risen through the ranks and recently officiated at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the CAF Women’s Champions League in Côte d’Ivoire,” FAZ media wrote.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo returns to the AFCON for the first time since 2015.