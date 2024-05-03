At approximately 16:00 hours yesterday, the serene stretch of the Great North Road was disrupted by a devastating collision, resulting in significant loss of life and property. The Serenje Traffic Department swiftly responded to the scene at Pilyeshi area, situated 25 kilometers west of Serenje town.

The collision involved two heavy-duty vehicles, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The primary vehicles involved were identified as a tanker truck owned by Harvest Oil Company and a Howo truck and trailer operated by Dangote. The incident unfolded as follows:

The Harvest Oil Company Tanker Truck, laden with an unspecified type of fuel, was headed from east to west along the Great North Road. For reasons yet to be determined, the tanker lost control, veered off its course, and overturned, subsequently erupting into flames. Tragically, the driver, whose identity remains unknown due to the intensity of the fire, perished in the inferno.

The Dangote Howo Truck and Trailer traveling in the opposite direction from west to east, bearing registration number BCE 3607, was laden with cement bags destined for an undisclosed location. Behind the wheel was Mr. William Ngwira, aged 42, hailing from Chifubu Township, Ndola. The collision inflicted severe burns upon Mr. Ngwira, who is currently undergoing medical treatment at Serenje District Hospital. Among the six unidentified passengers on board, five tragically lost their lives in the ensuing blaze. The sole survivor, a male passenger, remains unconscious and critically injured.

The sequence of events leading to the collision suggests that the tanker truck lost control, potentially due to excessive speed, leading to its overturning and blocking the roadway. The subsequent collision with the Dangote truck ignited a fierce blaze, engulfing both vehicles and resulting in the loss of lives and extensive property damage.

In response to this tragic incident, the Zambia Police Service issued a stern reminder to all motorists to strictly adhere to speed limits and exercise caution on the roads to avert such catastrophic accidents in the future. The authorities extend their heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this grievous event.

The Police in Serenje have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision, aiming to provide closure to the affected families and implement measures to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.