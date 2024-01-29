In the aftermath of the 2023 AFCON tournament, the government has urged football fans to be patient and allow the current Chipolopolo squad to mature, following their early departure from the competition. Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu emphasized that this was the team’s first appearance at such a high level, with the exception of seasoned defender Stopilla Sunzu, a key player from the 2012 championship-winning squad.

Minister Nkandu has called upon the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to maintain the current technical bench, citing its potential to guide the nation to AFCON 2025 and the World Cup. Despite the early exit, he expressed confidence in the coaching staff’s ability to develop the team further.

In his appeal, Nkandu advised the Avram Grant-led technical bench to engage in scouting efforts abroad, focusing on players with Zambian roots. He urged Grant to consider injecting young talents into the squad to strengthen the team for upcoming tournaments. The minister highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting such initiatives, citing the example of facilitating the inclusion of U.S.-based Zambian defender Aim Mabika.

Nkandu emphasized that the government is prepared to provide necessary resources, mirroring the assurance from FAZ patron President Hakainde Hichilema. He affirmed that President Hichilema would ensure the availability of resources for training camps and athlete payments, underlining the administration’s dedication to the development and success of Zambian football.