In a thrilling Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash at San Pedro on Sunday, DR Congo emerged victorious against seven-time champions Egypt in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, securing an 8-7 win after a tense 1-1 draw in regular time.

The high-stakes encounter saw Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal missing his penalty, hitting the crossbar, while DR Congo’s Lionel Mpasi sealed the win with his confident strike. The epic victory propels DR Congo into the quarter-finals, where they are set to face Guinea in Abidjan on Friday.

Meschack Elia gave DR Congo the lead with a close-range header, but Egypt responded with Mostafa Mohamed’s penalty just before halftime. The absence of injured talisman Mohamed Salah and Egypt midfielder Mohamed Hamdy’s red card in extra time added to the challenges for the Pharaohs.

Despite Egypt’s efforts and the historic significance of the encounter, DR Congo’s Yoane Wissa, Dylan Batubinsika, and Mpasi played pivotal roles, securing their place in the next round. The shootout unfolded with tension, with both teams missing early on, but it was Mpasi’s 18th penalty that ultimately ended Egypt’s AFCON journey.

With the shock exit, Egypt, led by coach Rui Vitoria, concluded the tournament winless, reminiscent of their fate in the 2021 final. The Leopards’ victory adds to the underdog success stories in this year’s AFCON, setting the stage for an exciting quarter-final clash against Guinea at Abidjan’s Alassane Ouattara Stadium.