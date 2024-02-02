The European Union (EU) has offered to support the Zambian government to complete the construction of ten schools across the country, whose works have stalled.

Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary in Charge of Administration, Noriana Muneku says the EU has urged government to select the schools that would be supported.

She says government has been given a timeframe when to access and use the money.

Ms Muneku said government is considering including Menje Boarding Secondary School in Senga Hill District in Northern Province among the schools that will benefit from the funding.

She said government will also consider Menje Boarding School under a direct bid from the Ministry of Education allocation before putting it on the EU-funded programme.

Ms Muneku said this in response to Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Bernard Mpundu who raised concern over the stalled works on some schools in the province, including Menje Secondary.

This was when Ms Muneku paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Kasama.

Mrs Muneku said she is committed to ensuring the completion of the school, which would create a conducive environment.

Meanwhile, Ms Muneku indicated that the government will soon conduct an assessment to see the staffing levels in schools.

She explained that some schools, especially in towns like Lusaka, have excess staff, adding that there will be a need for the government to offload excess teachers to rural areas where services are needed.

Earlier, Mr. Mpundu indicated that there were a number of incomplete schools in Northern Province.

Mr Mpundu cited Menje Boarding Secondary School which was commissioned at 45 percent but has no sanitation, no kitchen, and incomplete dormitories.

He disclosed that the provincial administration is looking forward to the contractor being brought back on site to complete the school.

Mr Mpubdu said the provincial administration is committed to ensuring that the contractor is supervised so that the project can be completed.

He revealed that the province has started recording impressive results in national examinations.

“In grade nine, we moved from number seven last year to number five. At grade 12 level, we have moved from number nine to number six. This achievement was not scored without putting in a lot, it is because the leadership at the PEO and the various DEBS offices have shifted attention from being political instruments to real professionals,” he said.

He indicated that the educational officers have pledged to do even better this year and compete well with Copperbelt and Lusaka Provinces.