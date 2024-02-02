Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people of Kasama District of Northern Province has called on politicians to stop using tribal remarks.

The Paramount Chief has also dispelled misleading statements that the Northern Province is a no go area for the ruling government.

He said politicians who are in the habit of misleading the country with such tribal remarks should stop.

ZANIS reports that the traditional leader said this when Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Elijah Muchima, paid a courtesy call on him in Kasama.

He noted that chiefs in the country support the government of the day, saying it is sad if some people should use that to divide the nation.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu further urged that politicians should be promoting peace and unity unlike causing unnecessary division. He said it is not right for the opposition political parties to react to anything that the government does.

The Chief advised that the opposition should instead be giving checks and balances and offer solutions to the challenges the country is faced with unlike wasting time on reactions.

“ We have challenges like Cholera and COVID- 19.This is the time when people should come together and help the government fight these diseases unlike always reacting without solutions,” he noted.

And Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Elijah Muchima, said he is happy that he has been received well by all the chiefs.

Dr Muchima said this is contrary to reports he has been hearing that some places are not supposed to be accessed by certain tribes including the ruling government.

He noted that this is encouraging adding that it is always important for individuals to take responsibility and find out the truth rather than believing in hearsay.

Dr Muchima added that government will continue working with the chiefs and also improve their living standards through the construction of chief’s palaces across the country.

“I have been in Muchinga Province visiting chiefs on land related issues and now I’m here. What you are saying is what I have been hearing from these other chiefs.

“Let’s continue working together, we shall come here again with the Vice President,” Dr Muchima said.