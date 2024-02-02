The Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has expressed satisfaction with the assurance that Eagles Mealie Meal, produced by the Zambia National Service (ZNS), is free from Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO). MAZ President Andrew Chintala conveyed contentment with the measures implemented by the government to prevent the offloading of GMO mealie meal into the market.

Chintala, addressing the issue after a visit to the Kazungula one-stop border post in Southern Province, emphasized the active engagement of millers in monitoring the situation. He clarified that GMO mealie meal produced for export purposes is closely monitored by various institutions to prevent its introduction into the local market.

During the visit, Chintala was accompanied by Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma, Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa, and Zambia National Service Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi. Defence Minister Lufuma reassured the public of the government’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of Zambians by ensuring that no GMO mealie meal is offloaded onto the local market.

Meanwhile, Minister Mweetwa and Defence Minister Lufuma conducted a verification exercise at Kazungula Border Post, focusing on the documentation process of imported GMO mealie meal bound for the Democratic Republic of Congo. Key highlights included multiple stakeholders closely monitoring the importation process by ZNS from South Africa, emphasizing legal adherence to protocols, and dismissing fears of GMO contamination in locally-offloaded mealie meal.

Minister Mweetwa underscored the absence of arrests for disseminating falsehoods about the matter, emphasizing the lack of political interference in police operations. Defence Minister Lufuma highlighted ZNS’s reputation for trustworthiness and discipline, addressing concerns about the increased demand for local mealie meal being smuggled into neighboring countries. He affirmed that locally-offloaded mealie meal is GMO-free, providing reassurance to the nation.