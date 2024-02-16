In a notable shift within the political landscape, former Socialist Party Spokesperson Frank Bwalya announced his defection to the United Party for National Development (UPND), citing President Hakainde Hichilema’s visionary leadership as his primary motivation.

Mr. Bwalya, who previously served as Ambassador to Australia under the Patriotic Front (PF) administration, expressed his commitment to advancing President Hichilema’s developmental agenda and working diligently to spread awareness of the party’s vision.

Joining Mr. Bwalya at the same event was Patriotic Front member Patrick Samwimbila, who also defected to the UPND, emphasizing his readiness to serve both the party and the people of Zambia to foster development.

Additionally, Democratic Christian Party Deputy Secretary General Cosmas Chileshe made the decision to join the UPND, affirming his support for President Hichilema’s leadership and his vision to elevate Zambia to a middle-income nation through focused governance.

Jairos Zulu of the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) also aligned himself with the UPND, pledging to collaborate closely with party structures to advance its goals.

Welcoming the defectors in the presence of President Hakainde Hichilema, UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta urged the new members to contribute to maintaining peace and unity within both the party and the country as a whole.