In a notable shift within the political landscape, former Socialist Party Spokesperson Frank Bwalya announced his defection to the United Party for National Development (UPND), citing President Hakainde Hichilema’s visionary leadership as his primary motivation.
Mr. Bwalya, who previously served as Ambassador to Australia under the Patriotic Front (PF) administration, expressed his commitment to advancing President Hichilema’s developmental agenda and working diligently to spread awareness of the party’s vision.
Joining Mr. Bwalya at the same event was Patriotic Front member Patrick Samwimbila, who also defected to the UPND, emphasizing his readiness to serve both the party and the people of Zambia to foster development.
Additionally, Democratic Christian Party Deputy Secretary General Cosmas Chileshe made the decision to join the UPND, affirming his support for President Hichilema’s leadership and his vision to elevate Zambia to a middle-income nation through focused governance.
Jairos Zulu of the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) also aligned himself with the UPND, pledging to collaborate closely with party structures to advance its goals.
Welcoming the defectors in the presence of President Hakainde Hichilema, UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta urged the new members to contribute to maintaining peace and unity within both the party and the country as a whole.
African Politics and American Politics is way far apart….in different planets…..African Politics is all about hunger and not what you believe in….and they have no shame in showcasing theirs shameful political behavior and no wonder Africa will remain poor…Frank Bwalya wanted to be President but now he’s turned himself into a praise singer and soon he will be appointed
If you have watched American politics recently..lol you would retract that statement
What American politics? I live in America & l can tell you Zambian politics are currently way better than American politics. American politics are thrash with bigotry
#Ben the difference is in having a belief not what parties do. The republicans will always make it difficult for the democrats to pass laws etc. and vice-versa. Here you are talking of people leaving a party once it loses power and the new party makes a ceremony to welcome such unprincipled defectors. Trump lost power but can you point out which republicans resigned to join the democrats?
Trust Father Bwalya at your own peril. Remember he is still a catholic. Catholics have serious ubderground movements that infiltrate and gather as much infor as they want. From the time he “left” the collar job….he has sought to work with parties that are in power. Be careful!
You are a very big disappointment firstly you disappointed god , you disappointed PF and then you have disappointed socialist and what makes you think that you will not disappoint UPND. Politics of the belly shame on you.
@AM
And HH should be very careful….HH seems to be desperate and he will end up embracing snakes and lions and they lions will devour him….watch this space….if Frank Bwalya disappointed God and HH is next…soon they will start fighting for positions in UPND and even Presidency…..and if things don’t go their way they will cry tribalism and head back to PF…..
I would rather continue with my daily hustles…if at the end of the day i end up with with no money….its a good but definitely i can never be a Politician…..so Cosmas Chileshe also has now become a Politician….njala yamunyokola……he will overtake Spaka and he will be appointed…thats the formula in New Dawn government …just become a praise singer and you’re guaranteed a very good appointment
He’s a snake trust him at your peril. He wants to eat all the time.
Venturing into politics is best enhanced by a sustained belief in a chosen political ideology. In USA members of the Republican Party OR the Democratic Party are motivated by holding a belief in a given political ideology. In UK, ideological beliefs are strongly held by members of the Conservative Party or the Labour Party. But in some African countries, most politicians have no clue on the type of ideology to guide them in pursuit of politics as a profession. Many Zambian “politicians” float over many political parties just in search of monetary gains for themselves. UPND has thus become a sanctuary of a desperate pool of persons who lack ideological political beliefs. Hence, an obvious recipe for UPND’s ultimate demise.
How can we have an ideology? Our motivation is to have a jolly good and free ride.
He should’ve just considered retirement from politics. There are other ways you can be productive and relevant. Anyway, I wish him well
He should’ve just considered retirement from politics. There are other ways you can be productive and relevant. Anyway, I wish him well. Let him revert to his real Tonga names so that he becomes more accepted in the tribal party
Maybe he thinks because his father is**** it’s time for him to go back home. But an honest person should have done so when the Upnd were struggling.
Indeed they have defected
Defacated
@ Mwansa Kabinga
The only Political ideology in Zambia is hunger ideology….things are tough now in Zambia so its sebana wikute…
@Ben
You watch way too much Fake news….yes corruption and crime is on the rise in the USA….the streets are not safe anymore…don’t forget we have a demented crooked corrupt President Joe Biden who uses diapers and he is given propofol to get him to sleep at night
Clown
I was waiting for @Kaizar Zulu to comment, i can now go to sleep happily!
The moment he insulted the Bishop during a discussion on Radio Icengelo, Frank Bwalya lost it.
Is this that dude who severed a live chicken’s head and splattered its oozing blood all over as a signature of bad omen for the MMD and the entire opposition (including UPND), but only excluding PF? Today, he is your darling. Unless you want to use him the way you used Imbwili. Fine. Go ahead! Politics harbours no permanent enemy. But some enemies are undeserved.
Defectors like Frank Bwalya should not be trusted at all. They are unprincipled defectors. Nibamuselela kwakaba
The man who was once a fatherland later tested the sweet taste of politics is eying to be sent as an ambassador again. Sebana wikute is the name of the game in politics. no integrity and no morals as long as soup and T-bone are dangled in front of their nose they will flow like water, that is the character of some politicians. M’membe saw through this capitalist who tried to hijacjk the socialist party.