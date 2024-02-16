In a significant milestone for the United Party for National Development (UPND), the party officially opened its new secretariat accompanied by a fervent call for unity among its members.

The newly unveiled secretariat, named in honor of the party’s founding President, Anderson Mazoka, stands as a testament to the dedication and perseverance of UPND members over the past 25 years. Party leaders expressed gratitude to members nationwide for their contributions towards the construction of this remarkable edifice, urging them to utilize it as a cornerstone in the realization of the party’s vision for the future.

Addressing attendees at the inauguration ceremony, UPND President Hakainde Hichilema highlighted the arduous journey the party has traversed to attain governance, a path marked by sacrifices, including the loss of lives. President Hichilema emphasized that this is not a time for complacency but a call to redouble efforts towards enhancing the well-being of Zambian citizens.

Dispelling calls for an early election, President Hichilema asserted that his administration has delivered on its campaign promises, citing the establishment of a peaceful environment throughout the country. He warned against reverting to previous administrations, cautioning that it would risk the resurgence of violence, particularly in public spaces such as markets and bus stations.

President Hichilema urged UPND members to remain peaceful and united, highlighting the party’s role in fostering a harmonious co-existence among citizens. He encouraged members to familiarize themselves with the party’s history, documented through images displayed within the new secretariat, and to actively promote the party’s agenda, including initiatives for free education, civil service recruitment, and timely pension payments.

Vice President Mutale Nalumango echoed President Hichilema’s sentiments, calling on UPND members to continue supporting his visionary leadership. She lauded the President’s efforts in creating job opportunities and championing initiatives such as free education and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda expressed gratitude to President Hichilema for his vision in urging the party to acquire property and become self-reliant. He credited the President for facilitating the realization of the new secretariat.

The event also witnessed the defection of several notable figures, including former Socialist Party Spokesperson Frank Bwalya, Patriotic Front member Patrick Samwimbila, and Democratic Christian Party Deputy Secretary General Cosmas Chileshe, who joined the ranks of the UPND.

UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta welcomed the new members, urging them to collaborate in upholding peace and unity within the party and the nation at large.

The inauguration of the new UPND Secretariat signifies not only a physical infrastructure development but also a symbol of the party’s unwavering commitment to progress, unity, and service to the Zambian people.