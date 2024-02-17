The Kwacha has staged an impressive rally on the foreign exchange market, reaching K23.46 after weeks of trading at levels exceeding K26 and K27. A survey conducted by the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) across various bureaus confirmed that the dollar was being bought at K23 and sold at K23.46.

Market analysts and economists have pointed to governmental and central bank interventions as key drivers behind this sudden appreciation.

Ronald Mwanza, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bankers Association of Zambia (BAZ), attributed the Kwacha’s appreciation to recent actions taken by both the government and the central bank. Mwanza specifically highlighted the increase in the statutory reserve ratio, explaining that the government’s decision to raise this ratio was in response to sustained high demand for foreign exchange. This move, according to Mwanza, has effectively tightened liquidity in the market and supported the Kwacha’s upward trajectory.

Economist Noel Nkoma echoed Mwanza’s sentiments, emphasizing the fiscal measures implemented by the government. Nkoma noted that the government’s decision to withdraw excess liquidity from commercial banks has created space for the Kwacha to strengthen further.

The recent surge in the Kwacha comes on the heels of the Bank of Zambia’s decision earlier this month to raise the statutory reserve ratio from 17 percent to 26 percent, which came into effect on February 5th. This move signaled a proactive approach by authorities to address the challenges posed by high demand for foreign currency.

The sudden turnaround in the Kwacha’s fortunes has been met with optimism among market participants and stakeholders, who view it as a positive development for Zambia’s economy. However, analysts caution that sustained efforts will be required to maintain this momentum and ensure stability in the foreign exchange market.

As the Kwacha continues its upward trajectory, attention now turns to the effectiveness of ongoing fiscal and monetary measures in supporting its gains and fostering economic growth in Zambia.