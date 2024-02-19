Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Robert Chabinga has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for his visionary leadership.Mr. Chabinga who is also Patriotic Front Mafinga Member of Parliament acknowledged that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is a visionary leader and continues to offer clarity to his administration’s policies.

“The President has a vision, he is steadfast and wants benefits for this country. The president has employed remedial measures to salvage the economy. All must admit seeing visible infrastructure progress thus far. I support the President’s clarion call for an agricultural revolution. Agriculture has the potential to turn around the economy of this country,” he said.

He also acknowledged projects in the Mining and Energy sector as well transformation programmes in the agricultural sector.

He charged that President Hichilema has taught him that one can practice politics with integrity.

Mr. Chabinga was speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka.

He said he is optimistic that parliamentary debates will remain informative, constructive and in a manner that will preserve the decorum of the house.

“It is my hope that the opposition and the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration will work together and discuss issues of national development in a way that will preserve the decorum of the house,” he added.

He advised parliamentarians not to get advice from people that are outside parliament, adding that the core value of parliament is to represent the people of this country.

He also said the Emolument Commission should either be repealed as its administration is interfering with the autonomy of the legislature and the judiciary or it should be amended to only apply to officers in the executive.

“From time immemorial, the conditions of service of legislatures have been determined by the standing orders committee in consultation with the executive in order to have uniformity of benefits with other constitutional office holders. This must be expeditiously dealt with to address perceived doubt impacting the country’s governance vis-a-vi separation of power,” he added.

He said among the constitutional reforms of note is Article 52 (6) which is potentially an electoral crisis in waiting.

“It allows the Electoral Commission of Zambia to cancel an election in the event of a candidate’s resignation, disqualification or death. If left unchecked, the Act has the potential to harm our democratic credentials. This is because it is left open to manipulation and abuse by political actors thereby introducing uncertainty into the electoral system, especially at Presidential and Parliamentary levels. It also potentially triggers unwarranted wastage of government resources,” he said.