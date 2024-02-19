The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has unveiled a striking three-meter-tall statue at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in honor of Tanzania’s Founding President, Julius Kambarage Nyerere.

President Hakainde Hichilema, serving in his capacity as Chairman of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense, and Security Cooperation, led the unveiling ceremony, marking a significant moment in African history.

In his address, President Hichilema emphasized the statue’s significance as a reminder of President Nyerere’s immense contributions to the liberation struggles of numerous African nations. He stressed the importance of honoring such noble leaders to preserve their legacy and inspire future generations.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, also the incoming Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Defense and Politics, paid tribute to President Nyerere’s visionary leadership and dedication to fostering unity and development across Africa.

SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi highlighted the statue’s role in commemorating President Nyerere’s commitment to continental peace and security, serving as a timeless reminder for present and future generations.

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki echoed sentiments of President Nyerere’s pivotal role as an iconic Pan-Africanist, emphasizing his instrumental contribution to the establishment of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in 1963.

The Julius Nyerere statue, erected in front of the Julius Nyerere Peace and Security Building commissioned in 2016, stands as a testament to his enduring legacy and dedication to African unity and progress.

Among the esteemed figures commemorated at the AU Headquarters are Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia and Ghana’s Founding President, Kwame Nkrumah, underscoring their pivotal roles in shaping Africa’s history and future.

SADC resolved in 2020 to erect statues for all nine SADC founding fathers, including Zambia’s Founding President, Kenneth Kaunda, at the SADC Headquarters in Botswana.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by various Heads of States and Prime Ministers, signifying a collective acknowledgment of President Nyerere’s profound impact on Africa’s collective journey towards peace, unity, and prosperity.