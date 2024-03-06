Zambia has urged the United States of America and other nations to lift sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, citing the need for progress in implementing shared ideals such as inclusive democratic governance and institutional reform. Acting Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Mulambo Haimbe, emphasized the importance of promoting stability, peace, and security in the region and beyond.

In an exclusive interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka, Mr. Haimbe underscored Zambia’s unwavering commitment to supporting efforts aimed at addressing broader societal impacts affecting not only the region but also the continent and the global community as a whole. He stressed the critical role of cooperation and integration among countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and beyond.

The call for the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe comes amidst ongoing efforts to foster democratic governance and promote socio-economic development in the region. Zambia stands firmly in support of initiatives aimed at addressing the challenges facing Zimbabwe and other nations in the SADC region.

Mr. Haimbe’s remarks reflect Zambia’s commitment to advocating for collective action and international cooperation to address complex challenges and promote peace, stability, and prosperity across Africa. As a staunch proponent of regional integration and collaboration, Zambia reaffirms its commitment to working closely with its neighbors and the international community to achieve common goals and aspirations.

The call to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe echoes broader sentiments within the African continent, highlighting the need for inclusive dialogue and constructive engagement to resolve political and economic challenges facing the region.

On 4th March the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 11 individuals, including Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and three entities for their involvement in corruption or serious human rights abuse pursuant to E.O. 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

Concurrently, President Biden signed an Executive Order (E.O.) terminating the national emergency with respect to Zimbabwe and revoking the E.O.s that have authorized Zimbabwe-specific sanctions. As a result, the economic sanctions administered by OFAC pursuant to the Zimbabwe sanctions program are no longer in effect.