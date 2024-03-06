Zambia has urged the United States of America and other nations to lift sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, citing the need for progress in implementing shared ideals such as inclusive democratic governance and institutional reform. Acting Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Mulambo Haimbe, emphasized the importance of promoting stability, peace, and security in the region and beyond.
In an exclusive interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka, Mr. Haimbe underscored Zambia’s unwavering commitment to supporting efforts aimed at addressing broader societal impacts affecting not only the region but also the continent and the global community as a whole. He stressed the critical role of cooperation and integration among countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and beyond.
The call for the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe comes amidst ongoing efforts to foster democratic governance and promote socio-economic development in the region. Zambia stands firmly in support of initiatives aimed at addressing the challenges facing Zimbabwe and other nations in the SADC region.
Mr. Haimbe’s remarks reflect Zambia’s commitment to advocating for collective action and international cooperation to address complex challenges and promote peace, stability, and prosperity across Africa. As a staunch proponent of regional integration and collaboration, Zambia reaffirms its commitment to working closely with its neighbors and the international community to achieve common goals and aspirations.
The call to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe echoes broader sentiments within the African continent, highlighting the need for inclusive dialogue and constructive engagement to resolve political and economic challenges facing the region.
On 4th March the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 11 individuals, including Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and three entities for their involvement in corruption or serious human rights abuse pursuant to E.O. 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.
Concurrently, President Biden signed an Executive Order (E.O.) terminating the national emergency with respect to Zimbabwe and revoking the E.O.s that have authorized Zimbabwe-specific sanctions. As a result, the economic sanctions administered by OFAC pursuant to the Zimbabwe sanctions program are no longer in effect.
You allow a plane to fly but refuse the pilot to fly that plane. Mnangangwa’s been sanctioned so who’s the USA going to deal with as it lifts the sanctions on Zimbabwe.
They just removed Gucci Grace Mugabe, Gideon Gono and others off the sanctions list. My guess is that they want to create a clique to challenge the croc.
US economic sanctions on Zimbabwe have not yielded desired results. The intended goal was regime change that hasn’t occurred since 2001. Application of Zim sanctions keep evolving ever since, but no success. Mostly, it is citizens that hugely suffer. Two years ago, the EU called off their Zim sanctions even when intended purpose on alleged human rights violations did not improve. Such an injunction tools have failed to correct Zimbabwe politics. So, why maintain them?
I guess it’s because the tourists from Europe prefer Zimbabwe to Zambia. One time I was outside the country I had problems explaining where Zambia was. All they knew was about Zimbabwe and the Vic Falls. Surprising enough one of the people who knew much about Zimbabwe and nothing about Zambia was a Nigerian working for one of those famous chain stores.
Foreign Affairs of most countries is just like the AU, UN, and other toothless organisations. They urge, condemn, and take stands. After that they curl back in their comfortable corners and sleep, farting with abandon until the next speech. Yea, I said it.
