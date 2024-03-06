The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has extended support to approximately 2.4 million individuals with relief food from October 2023 to March 2024, according to Vice President Mutale Nalumango. The aid comes amidst a significant drought affecting agriculture households across Zambia, with an estimated six million people grappling with its impacts as of February 15, 2024.

Vice President Nalumango addressed the dire situation in a Ministerial statement delivered in the National Assembly, responding to concerns raised by Kasenengwa Member of Parliament, Philimon Twasa, regarding the hunger crisis in his constituency. Prompted by Twasa’s urgent appeal, the Speaker requested the Vice President to provide an official statement on the hunger situation in the country.

In her address, Vice President Nalumango reiterated the government’s commitment to providing relief to those affected by the drought. The DMMU will continue to distribute relief food to impacted communities, prioritizing the most vulnerable segments of the population.

Furthermore, Vice President Nalumango assured that social protection measures administered by the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services will be sustained to support vulnerable individuals and households. These measures aim to mitigate the socio-economic impacts of the drought and ensure that the most marginalized members of society receive the necessary assistance.

As Zambia confronts the challenges posed by climate-related disasters, Vice President Nalumango reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to providing relief and support to those in need, ensuring that no one is left behind during these challenging times.