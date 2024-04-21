In a display of unity and cultural richness, the 2024 Kuomboka Ceremony, held on Saturday April 20th, witnessed a historic convergence of traditions with their Majesties King Lubosi Imwiko II, the host, and Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga II, the guest of honor, along with other traditional leaders from across the country.

The Kuomboka Ceremony, a centuries-old tradition among the Lozi people, marks the transition from the flooded plains of Lealui to the elevated grounds of Limulunga, symbolizing resilience and the enduring spirit of the Lozi community. This year’s ceremony, however, took a unique turn due to climate change-induced drought, redirecting the journey to Mulamba Harbour in Mongu.

Among the highlights of the ceremony was the presence of Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga II, showcasing a remarkable display of unity between the Lozi and Bemba speaking peoples. This gesture, reciprocated from last year when the Chitimukulu invited the Litunga to be the Guest of Honor at the Ukusefya pa Ng’wena.

President Hakainde Hichilema and various government officials also graced the occasion, emphasizing the government’s commitment to supporting traditional ceremonies as a means of fostering unity and preserving cultural heritage.

The majestic procession, led by the Litunga aboard the royal barge Nalikwanda, captivated spectators with its vibrant colors, rhythmic drumming, and intricate symbolism. As thousands gathered along the Zambezi River, the ceremony served as a poignant reminder of Zambia’s rich cultural tapestry and the collective strength of its people.

Amidst the grandeur and pageantry, the Kuomboka Ceremony of 2024 transcended its traditional significance, becoming a beacon of unity and solidarity for all Zambians.