In a display of unity and cultural richness, the 2024 Kuomboka Ceremony, held on Saturday April 20th, witnessed a historic convergence of traditions with their Majesties King Lubosi Imwiko II, the host, and Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga II, the guest of honor, along with other traditional leaders from across the country.
The Kuomboka Ceremony, a centuries-old tradition among the Lozi people, marks the transition from the flooded plains of Lealui to the elevated grounds of Limulunga, symbolizing resilience and the enduring spirit of the Lozi community. This year’s ceremony, however, took a unique turn due to climate change-induced drought, redirecting the journey to Mulamba Harbour in Mongu.
Among the highlights of the ceremony was the presence of Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga II, showcasing a remarkable display of unity between the Lozi and Bemba speaking peoples. This gesture, reciprocated from last year when the Chitimukulu invited the Litunga to be the Guest of Honor at the Ukusefya pa Ng’wena.
President Hakainde Hichilema and various government officials also graced the occasion, emphasizing the government’s commitment to supporting traditional ceremonies as a means of fostering unity and preserving cultural heritage.
The majestic procession, led by the Litunga aboard the royal barge Nalikwanda, captivated spectators with its vibrant colors, rhythmic drumming, and intricate symbolism. As thousands gathered along the Zambezi River, the ceremony served as a poignant reminder of Zambia’s rich cultural tapestry and the collective strength of its people.
Amidst the grandeur and pageantry, the Kuomboka Ceremony of 2024 transcended its traditional significance, becoming a beacon of unity and solidarity for all Zambians.
Politicians should be ashamed of themselves…and they went there as the usual dividers….trying to divide Zambians and am the two traditional chiefs stood their ground….UKWA nonsense….UPND nonsense….MMD nonsense….JUST ONE ZAMBIA ONE NATION
May I please remind you that UPND is the government in power at the moment and HH is the president of Zambia. UKA are the ones who were at the forefront of telling HH to stay away from the ceremony because he was not invited. However, HH has been preaching peace during the ceremony. So far, no drama as previously seen during the pf misrule.
You must be ashamed of yourself.
Masholi versus their opponents.
Is it Barge or Budge?
There was an important event happening in Chisamba.
Long live Your Majesties The Litunga of Barosteland & The Chitimukulu mwine Lubemba
It’s so encouraging to see chiefs behave as a uniting force for zambia….
This should be a lesson for chiefs to avoid becoming brown envelopes cader chiefs used by politicians……….
Forwadee 2031…….
Historic ?? isn’t every year laballed historic ??
Iwe Tikki, It means the invitation of the Bemba chief to grace the ceremony. It never happened for centuries in the history of their ceremony.