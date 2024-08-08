The government has announced that security agencies are making significant headway in the pursuit of Petauke Central Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Banda, who recently escaped from lawful custody.

Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa revealed at a media briefing that investigations have determined that Banda did not escape on his own but received external assistance. Mweetwa clarified that Banda’s wife, although present at the time of the escape, has not been arrested but has been interrogated.

“The revelation indicates that Mr. Banda’s flight was not a solitary act but involved assistance from others,” Mweetwa told journalists. He reassured the public that investigative agencies are working diligently to locate Banda and bring him back to face justice.

Meanwhile, Economic Front Party (EFP) President Wynter Kabimba stated that Banda’s escape is not an isolated incident but part of a larger criminal syndicate aimed at causing instability in the country. Kabimba urged investigative wings to uncover the motives behind the alleged funding of Banda, warning that the interests of this syndicate are detrimental to Zambia.

Speaking at a press briefing, Kabimba emphasized that Banda should not receive sympathy for his alleged criminal acts, asserting that individuals who violate the law must face arrest and prosecution regardless of their social status. He criticized sections of society that oppose the prosecution of the Petauke lawmaker, who is reportedly responsible for multiple criminal offenses during the previous PF administration.

The search for Emmanuel Banda continues, with the government and security agencies committed to ensuring he is brought to justice.