Zambia is celebrating a momentous achievement as Muzala Samukonga, a 21-year-old sprinter, won a bronze medal in the Men’s 400 meters race at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics. By competing against the world’s finest athletes in the most esteemed global sporting event, Muzala has elevated Zambia’s national flag and brought immense pride to his motherland.

Samukonga’s remarkable performance saw him finish third with a time of 43.74 seconds, setting a new national record. This achievement marks Zambia’s first Olympic medal since 1996, a historic milestone that has sparked nationwide celebrations.

President Hakainde Hichilema extended his warmest and most profound congratulations to Samukonga, emphasizing the pride and joy his accomplishment has brought to the nation. “Muzala’s dedication and hard work are a testament to his remarkable achievement,” President Hichilema stated. “Zambia celebrates your triumph, Muzala – we are truly proud of you.”

This incredible achievement has united the nation in joy and pride. Samukonga’s success at the Paris Olympics is not just a personal victory but a triumph for the entire country, showcasing the potential and talent of Zambian athletes on the global stage.

Congratulations to Muzala Samukonga for his historic performance and for bringing home a bronze medal, making Zambia proud and inspiring future generations of athletes.