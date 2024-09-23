HH Mpaka 2031 Peoples’ Alliance National Coordinator says it is ridiculous for former president Edgar Lungu to say that he is willing to meet President Hakainde Hichilema under condition.

In an interview, Mr Kapinga said,Mr Lungu should feel shameful to even t of think of having a meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema adding that the incumbent President meeting with the ex president Lungu would be tantamount to an insult and cordoning lawlessness in the country.

Mr Kabinga said that the HH Mpaka 2031 Peoples alliance will not allow President Hakainde Hichilema to meet with Mr Lungu.

He wondered why Mr Lungu wants to legitimatise his stay in the PF as President when it is a well known fact that their are three factions in the former ruling Party,the PF.

“We as HH Mpaka 2031 Peoples’Alliance we saying we don’t endorse such an engagement or a meeting if you like ,we are calling about the President to ignore what Mr Lungu is talking about, you see meeting Lungu would be as would as good as cordoning lawlessness and illegality in the country,” Mr Kapinga.

He added that during his stay in office Mr Lungu never wanted meet Mr Hichilema and wondered why this time he wants to have a meeting with him.