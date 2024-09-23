CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines (LCM) says the Ministry of Mines must curtail mushrooming informal oxide ore treatment plants to curb escalating illegal mining on the Copperbelt Province.

Two people died and one survived this week after a rock fell on them when conducting illegal mining at LCM in Luanshya.

LCM Manager – Corporate Affairs Sydney Chileya said illegal mining is rife on the Copperbelt because of mushrooming oxide ore treatment plants in Kitwe, Chingola and Chambishi.

Mr. Chileya said illegal mining is riding because these treatment plants are providing readily available market for minerals being mined illegally by some youths.

Speaking to Radio Icengelo News, Mr. Chileya further expressed sorrow over the recent death of two young men in Luanshya.

“We regret the loss of life. One life lost is too many and call upon the government to take steps to ensure that illegal mining is arrested.This issue of illegal mining if not addressed will land this country into serious challenges,” Mr. Chileya said.

In 2022, President Hakainde Hichilema announced Zambia’s target to increase copper production from 830,000 metric tonnes to 3,000,000 in the next ten years.

“The government has pronounced a very ambitious plan to ensure that the next ten years we reach 3 million tonnes of copper production per annum. Illegal mining is a serious threat to that ambition and with the current incidents of illegal mining it will be a huge challenge to reach 3 million tonnes of copper in the next 10 years,” he noted.