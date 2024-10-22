Governance and Development Advocates Zambia has commended President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision of firing Constitutional Court Judges.

Governance and Development Advocates Executive Director Elias Mulenga said President Hichilema’s decision to dismiss the three Constitutional Court judges is the right course of action to take as provided by the Constitution and the laws of Zambia.

Mr Mulenga said his organisation is concerned with some social media narratives that President Hakainde Hichilema has fired the three Constitution Court Judges.

He said this decision follows a complaint against the judges, which was thoroughly investigated by the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC).

Mr Mulenga noted that the JCC made recommendations to President Hichilema and that the President has acted upon these recommendations following the laid down procedures enshrined in the constitution of the Republic of Zambia.

He stated that the President’s mandate is clearly outlined in the Zambian Constitution, and he had no choice but to invoke and exercise the Powers vested in him in article 143 (b) and (c) of the Constitution of Zambia which is the relevant section to fulfill his oath of allegiance.

Meanwhile, Mr Mulenga said that President Hichilema is a respecter of the Constitution and the laws of Zambia and has urged citizens not to criticise him in execution of his duties.